John Legend reveals how he is supporting Chrissy Teigen’s sobriety

With Chrissy Teigen working her way to a sober life, her husband John Legend has announced what he is doing to support his wife.

Chrissy announced in January that she is six months sober. She also said it “sucks” because “even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by.”

Her husband has not chosen to go completely sober, but he is working on his own way of supporting Chrissy.

John Legend on how he is supporting Chrissy Teigen’s sobriety

John Legend spoke to PEOPLE and explained what he is doing to support his wife’s sobriety.

Legend said he is cutting back on the amount of alcohol he drinks, as he focuses on self-care.

While Legend seems to have no intention of stopping drinking himself, he has cut back on how much he drinks and he is trying to keep his nightly routine with Chrissy intact.

He said that the two are working on keeping a constant schedule and finish each night watching a guilty pleasure on TV and using “calming” audio to play overnight as they sleep.

He said Chrissy will sometimes have a late-night sandwich before bed, and while he will still drink a glass of wine, he has limited how many times he chooses this since Teigen started her sobriety journey.

“I’m definitely trying to drink less,” Legend told PEOPLE. “There are times when I don’t drink at all, like I don’t really drink when I’m on tour so there are times where I go long stretches without drinking. And then even when I’m off tour, I try to do it in moderation.”

Chrissy Teigen has been sober for six months now

John Legend showed great pride and support in Chrissy Teigen’s sobriety journey.

“Chrissy of course has been sober for over six months now and I’m very proud of her,” Legend said. “She finds that it’s healthier and better for her to just not drink at all.”

He then mentioned that it is different for him, and he can drink and remain healthy, but he moderates it both for his health and in support of her.

“For me, I feel like I can do it in moderation, but I’m also mindful that if I overdo it, it’s going to have negative effects on my body, including my sleep.”

John Legend is expected to return to The Voice for its 22nd season in 2022 and he is also set to start a Las Vegas residency later this year.