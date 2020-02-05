Chrishell Stause reveals mom’s terminal cancer diagnosis amid Justin Hartley divorce

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Chrishell Stause revealed her mom has terminal cancer and is only expected to live one to two more months. The actress also shared her mom has the same cancer that killed her father last spring.

Her family’s cancer crisis comes as Chrishell is dealing with her divorce from Justin Hartley. The This Is Us actor filed to end his marriage to Chrishell in November, two years after they wed. She filed her own court documents in December to legally dissolve the union.

Chrishell’s mom has terminal lung cancer

The Days of our Lives alum used Instagram to share the terrible news that her mother was diagnosed with the same lung cancer that took her father’s life last Easter. Chrishell broke the news when acknowledging World Cancer Day, which is February 4.

She expressed the irony of finding out her mother was given at most two months to live because of lung cancer on the day that brings awareness to all types of cancer

“I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from,” the Selling Sunset star wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Read More Days of our Lives spoilers: Jordan Ridgeway returns to Salem

Chrishell says she lit a candle for all those fighting cancer, those who survived it and those who lost their lives to the disease.

Losing her father to lung cancer

It has been less than a year since Chrishell lost her father to cancer. The actress used Instagram last April to share the news her father had been battling cancer for years.

Chrishell called her father the heartbeat of the family. She shared that he was a Catholic man at heart, and the family believed he chose to pass on Easter for a reason.

“You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason. I grew up in an unconventional family, and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music,” the actress wrote in part of her social media message.

Now, Chrishell Stause is facing another family crisis.It is the latest blow to the actress who has been dealing with one heartbreak after another the past year. Losing a parent, a divorce and now losing her other parent, Chrishell’s pain is felt by so many.

Fans wasted no time letting the soap vet know they have her back. Chrishell’s post about her mother’s diagnosis was flooded with fans sharing their own stories, as well as thoughts and prayer for the actress.