Chrisean Rock says Blueface knocked out her father

Rapper Blueface was caught on camera having an altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock’s family; she claimed that Blueface knocked out her father following the incident.

Last month, the tumultuous hip hop couple got into an altercation at a bar in Arizona, leading to Rock’s arrest after she punched her boyfriend in the face. Three months prior, the social media influencer was accused of assaulting Blueface’s mother.

They reconciled shortly after the fight and promised that they would no longer engage in physical altercations.

Chrisean starred in the Respect My Cryppin rapper’s reality show, Blue Girls Club before they became the most talked about couple in hip hop.

Despite a lengthy and ‘toxic’ relationship dating back some years, the pair announced that they became official last month.

Last year, Blueface signed to fight with for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and was victorious in his debut against Tiktoker Kane Trujillo.

A video shows an altercation between Blueface and Chrisean’s family

Chrisean took to Twitter to deny any involvement in what appears to be a physical altercation between Blueface and her family.

In the short clip, there are several people yelling and the person holding the camera claims Blueface knocked someone out.

The 22-year-old influencer appeared to confirm that it was her father who the Thotiana rapper stuck during the altercation.

“So my boyfriend knocked my dad out,” she wrote. “Da family stuff didn’t go well. INO even know whats going on [heartbroken emoji],” she wrote on an Instagram Story captured by The Shade Room.

Blueface’s mother Karlissa claimed that her son’s girlfriend is lying about the incident.

Chrisean alleges that her father was abusive

Chrisean sent out a tweet following Blueface’s altercation with her family that left her father knocked out. She alleges that her father was abusive and met him when she was seven years old.

“That same dad that got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mom up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house wen he beated her in front of us,” she wrote in the deleted tweet, per The Shade Room.

“He went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was 7. Somebody was supposed to knock that n***a out a long time ago,” Chrisean concluded.

There have been no reports of an arrest following the incident.