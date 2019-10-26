Jesse Kove and Martin Kove are back in the spotlight after the successful release of D-Day. Their new movie is Bare Knuckle Brawler.

Above, watch a Monsters & Critics exclusive clip of Jesse Kove in Bare Knuckle Brawler. Enjoy, and check out the full movie on its release date of November 5.

Jesse Kove has had quite the summer/fall, with the release of D-Day preceding his latest movie, Bare Knuckle Brawler. The actor had an extremely impressive performance in the WWII thriller and is now back.

Jesse Kove and his father, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, star in Bare Knuckle Brawler, taking on the roles of a father and son duo. The two have never disappointed, and their latest installment is no exception.

Obtained below is an exclusive statement from Jesse Kove regarding his latest project:

“I really enjoyed the story, because at the heart of it it’s about family and brotherhood, and the lengths we’re willing to go to fight for those we love. I’m excited for people to see this action-packed, Bare knuckle crime drama!”

Bare Knuckle Brawler is about family, crime, and an underground bare-knuckle fighting ring. Per IMDb, the cast includes Danny Trejo (who plays Santo Ariza), William DeMeo as Frank Harris, Deborah Twiss as Alicia Stone, Martin Kove as Mike Calderon, and Jesse Kove as Joey Calderon.

See the full cast at IMDb.

All in all, this movie is worth getting excited about. Movies in this genre have a special draw to them that’s hard to match. And grey characters are by far the Kove family’s strongest suit. Bottom line — Be ready for a fun movie.

Jesse Kove’s latest film, Bare Knuckle Brawler, is set for release on November 5 on VOD. And watch Martin Kove in Cobra Kai — seasons one and two — on YouTube Premium. Cobra Kai Season 3 is coming soon.