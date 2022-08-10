Dua Lipa in boxing-inspired outfit is a knockout

Dua Lipa shows she can rock anything in a stunning pink Givenchy crop top and shorts set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa looked fashionable and ready to go in a boxing-inspired outfit that cost upwards of $2,000.

Dua marked the end of the Sunny Hill Festival in her father’s native Kosovo in style.

In between performances, Dua had the honor of meeting Kosovo’s president for a photo opportunity. The president, Vjosa Osmani, offered Dua an Honorary Ambassador title, which was quite a prestigious honor to receive.

She headlined the event and wowed in a Valentino PP ensemble dubbed “Barbiecore” by fashion enthusiasts with a custom pink designer ensemble with a sequin bra, opera gloves, and miniskirt.

The stylish singer also attended some shows and looked fabulous while doing so, and she shared photos of her fit on Instagram.

She rocked her dark, long tresses in a single braid that cascaded down her back.

Dua Lipa is fashionable and fit in Givenchy

Dua used an elevator as her backdrop as she struck a few model poses.

Dua opted for Givenchy, rocking a nylon set by the designer. Dua sported a nylon light pink crop top with a 4G buckle, which retails for $1055. She paired the crop top with a Givenchy high-waisted pair of light pink shorts with a 4G buckle, which retails for $870.

To complete the look, Dua strapped on her own creation from the Puma X Dua Lipa collection, a metallic and pink sneaker called Cell Dome.

Dua was joined by her best friend, Sarah Sanders, who frequently appears on Dua’s feed.

Together Dua and Sarah hit all their angles, with Sarah rocking athleisure with spandex pants and a spaghetti strap top.

She wrote in the caption, “last night on my way to my favorite festival @sunnyhillfestival !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Dua Lipa named ‘Honorary Ambassador’ to Kosovo

Dua Lipa slipped into something more conservative to receive an ambassador title from Kosovo’s president. However, Dua remained stylish in an olive green blazer and a long, black skirt.

The president praised Dua’s efforts in bringing awareness to the area and commended her for her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua shared an image of the letter she received, congratulating her on her successful endeavors.

Dua also wrote a heartfelt caption where she expressed pride in her roots and native country, where she spent ages 11 to 15 before returning to London to work on her singing career.

The caption read, “Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani. It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.”

“The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you,” she added.