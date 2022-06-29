Chris Pratt denies attending Hillsong Church, says he’s ‘not a religious person’ 

Chris Pratt denies religious rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chris Pratt is slamming rumors about his affiliation with the megachurch Hillsong Church, in a new interview.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star dropped a few bombshells in the July/August edition of Men’s Health, where he appeared on the cover.

One of Chris’ revelations was that he was not involved with Hillsong Church. Hillsong has made headlines for being anti-LGBTQ+ because of their religious leanings. He also discussed the infamous “healthy” daughter quote, which caused him to cry when misinterpreted.

Although Chris occasionally attends a Catholic church, he said he is not religious, but he does have faith.

Chris Pratt denied rumors that he attended Hillsong Church

Chris Pratt appeared in the latest issue of Men’s Health, and he set the record straight on various topics.

Chris ended rumors about his problematic church affiliation and said, “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Chris said he did not dispel rumors about the church earlier because he did not want to “throw a church under the bus.”

He explained, “Religion has been oppressive as f**k for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actor continued, “I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”

Chris said that he attends a Catholic church called Zoe church but that he does not attend that church exclusively. He had his daughter Lyla baptized at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, attended by his wife Katherine as a child.

Chris Pratt talks about the famous ‘healthy daughter’ comment

Chris also clarified another comment that caused a media whirlwind. Chris expressed excitement about becoming a father last November and thanked his baby mama, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for giving him a “healthy” daughter in a social media post.



Chris’ “healthy” comment was interpreted as a jab against his ex-Anna Faris by some readers because she had their son prematurely.

According to Chris, the comment was misinterpreted.

He shared, “That is f****d up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f*****g bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

Men’s Health July/August is on newsstands.