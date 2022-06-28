Chris Pratt claims he cried over backlash from ‘healthy’ daughter post

Chris Pratt received backlash after saying his wife gave him a ‘healthy’ baby. Photo credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chris Pratt has revealed that he cried after receiving backlash for thanking his wife for a “healthy” daughter last year.

The actor, 43, shares daughters Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, one month old, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Chris also shares son Jack Pratt, nine, with his ex-wife actress Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt received backlash after thanking his wife for giving him a ‘healthy’ baby

Taking to his Instagram last November, the father of three gushed about his wife Katherine and how she gave him a “healthy” daughter.

However, this caused many fans to believe he was taking a dig at his ex-wife due to their son being born prematurely.

Speaking about the backlash, Chris told Men’s Health: “That is f****d up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

Chris Pratt’s post that caused the backlash

In the November post, Chris shared a snap of his wife with the caption: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church.”

“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

He continued: “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card.”

“Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

Chris Pratt’s marriages with Anna Faris and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris divorced in 2018. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com /Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chris married Anna in 2009 after meeting on the set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007.

They then got engaged near the end of 2008 and tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia.

Chris and Anna’s son Jack was born in 2012 but was nine weeks early and weighed 3 pounds 12 ounces.

After the pair split up in 2017, their divorce was finalized in 2018. The same year, Chris began dating Katherine, and in 2019 they announced their engagement and married the same year.