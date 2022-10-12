Chris Pine cut off all his hair and social media is buzzing about the newest silver fox

Chris Pine stepped out with a brand new look that sparked rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chris Pine had a completely new look as he went out on the town. He was seen leaving a yoga class in California looking better than ever.

Fans were surprised by the look, as Chris has previously been seen growing out his long blond hair during his press run for the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

He walked out looking as toned as ever as he sported his new haircut. Now completely grey, Chris even seemed to be growing back his Gregg Allman beard that he loved so much in March.

The star appeared relaxed, wearing a long white tank top to show off his arms. Chris paired the look with black basketball shorts, compression tights, and Nike socks.

He completed the look with a black sweater around his waist and even ditched sneakers for white Birkenstocks.

While there could be some speculation that this was for a movie role, based on Chris’s own words, this could be just a style choice he wanted to make.

Chris Pine steps out sporting new grey hair. Pic credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Social media reacts to Chris Pine’s new look

The Wonder Woman actor debuted the fresh cut at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala, where he co-hosted with his dad, Robert Pine.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Chris Pine’s new look.

One fan even praised the star saying, “That is gorgeous! So glad he’s finally letting us see him in all his silver fox glory.”

Another fan commented that his new look made him look “younger and sexier.”

Chris Pine talks about hairstyles and beards

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris admitted that he didn’t grow out his hair for style but instead was just lazy. He explained that any time he could, he relaxes on his grooming habits and even avoids makeup when he can.

At one point, Chris sported a scruffy grey beard to accompany his long blonde locks, referring to it as his “Gregg Allman 70s look.”

According to his interview with Variety, Chris actually likes himself with a beard explaining it took him six months to grow out. However, without explaining the reason, Chris said he would soon have to cut it.

Chris’ new look isn’t the only reason he’s been making headlines. Last month he got caught up in a lot of drama while promoting his movie, Don’t Worry Darling. There was even speculation of a feud between him and Harry styles.

Rumors came to a head when fans thought they saw Harry spit on Chris at the Venice Film Festival. The internet went crazy when they saw the videos, so much so that a representative for Chris had to clear everything up.