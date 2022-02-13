Chris Pine unrecognizable with long hair and beard while stepping out for lunch

Chris Pine is best known for starring as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chris Pine is usually photographed with a clean shave or well-groomed facial hair.

However, the 41-year-old actor looked unrecognizable as he stepped out in Los Feliz, California, with a long beard and hair.

With no movie releases in 2021, Chris Pine was busy filming. He is set to star in the upcoming action film The Contractor and psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling.

The Wonder Woman star has also wrapped up filming Dungeons & Dragons, a movie based on the role-playing game of the same name.

Chris Pine sports long beard and hair during LA outing

The Hollywood heartthrob could be mistaken for a homeless man as he donned a casual look in a tank top, shorts with leggings underneath, and flip flops.

He also wore sunglasses as he was photographed stepping out for lunch.

Pic credit: Backgrid

His shoulder-length hair was partly tied in a ponytail, and he has seemingly lost weight.

It is unclear whether his shocking appearance is for a movie role or a post-lockdown look.

Chris Pine is set to make his directorial debut in the upcoming movie, Poolman.

According to Deadline, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, “a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane.”

The movie also stars Oscar nominees, Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.

The Star Trek actor has been growing the beard for a while. Last month, The Sun published photos of Pine picking up a coffee with the long beard wearing a casual grey hoodie, black leggings, and white flip flops.

Chris Pine was spotted with Zoe Kravitz last year

Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine were photographed getting dinner in Los Angeles amid rumors the actress was dating Channing Tatum.

Back in 2010, Pine and Kravitz were rumored to be in a relationship after spending time together at Met Gala, according to PageSix.

They reportedly reignited dating speculation after attending several events at London Fashion Week together in 2013.

Neither party ever confirmed a relationship, and the Star Trek actor is notoriously private about his dating life.

The Hollywood star has been in a relationship with British actress Annabelle Wallis since 2018.

During his career, the handsome actor has been linked to several women, including Beau Garrett, Audrina Patridge, Olivia Munn, Jasmine Waltz, Dominique Piek, Iris Björk Jóhannesdóttir, and Vail Bloom, according to Pop Sugar.