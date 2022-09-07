Florence Pugh causes sensation with her grandmother at Venice Film Festival

Florence Pugh looks amazing giving us a red lipstick moment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Florence Pugh caused a sensation with her lovely grandmother, Granzo Pat, at the Venice Film Festival.

The English actress attended the famous Venice Festival since her latest movie Don’t Worry Darling, was premiered at said event.

She exploded on social media when people saw how beautiful she looked walking down the red carpet. But, she wasn’t alone.

Pugh took her grandmother dressed in a white suit with a pink flowered scarf to walk with her and show her off to the cameras. The two of them posed and had fun in celebration of Pugh’s success and career.

Florence stunned in a black off-the-shoulder dress, with silver sequins all over. And heels that had feathers swinging with every step she took.

However, it may be safe to say that her grandmother outshined her.

Florence Pugh poses with her grandmother on the red carpet

The 26-year-old shared a set of pictures of her and her grandmother on Instagram.

Florence stunned in a Valentino gown with a diamond necklace and silver Florian diamond earrings.

In the caption, she expressed how Granzo Pat hadn’t bothered to renew her passport. It wasn’t until Florence reminded her of the famous red carpet in Venice that Granzo decided to start the process.

She continued to explain how that wonderful moment that was captured happened by saying, “I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘oh they don’t want to see me..’ I assured her they did. Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.”

Despite all the conversation around the Don’t Worry Darling movie, this was a very wholesome moment none of us were prepared to experience and both of them looked absolutely stunning.

Florence Pugh is not part of the Don’t Worry Darling press

There has been a lot of talk recently on social media about the relationships between the cast and director of this new movie.

According to fans and some news media articles, there is some kind of feud between Pugh and the film’s director, Olivia Wilde.

The New York Times reported that Florence “wasn’t a fan of her director disappearing so often with her leading man…,” aka Harry Styles, “…between camera setups.”

Make sure to check out Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling later this month.

Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on September 23, 2022.