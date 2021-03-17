Chris Hemsworth shares what it’s like working with Chris Pratt for upcoming Thor movie

Chris Hemsworth shares what it’s like working with Chris Pratt on set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs and Admedia

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared some details about his time acting with Chris Pratt on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 37-year-old actor has described working with 41-year-old Chris Pratt as “intimidating” but also as “funny and inspiring.”

Hemsworth recently sat down for an interview with GQ to discuss his acting career and working as a brand ambassador with Hugo Boss, but perhaps, most importantly, he spilled the beans on working with Guardian of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt.

Hemsworth said of Pratt: “The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with. It’s both funny, inspiring and intimidating…”

He added: “There’s that same – if not more – pressure now to [follow the success of Thor: Ragnarok]. So there’s a little bit of exciting, nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we’re covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.”

Two of Hollywood’s Chris’ together again

The two Hollywood Chris’, along with another great acting Chris, Chris Evans, starred together in the Avengers movies as well. And it’ll be wonderful to see at least two of those three fine Chris’s back together again.

Hemsworth will return as Thor in the fourth installment of the franchise that continues to weave the Marvel universe stories together. Pratt will be reprising his role from Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also welcome back Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, though in a much more titular role this time. Portman will return not as Thor’s love interest but as a new version of Thor, which is a welcome break from tradition.

The Black Swan actress, 39, who was last seen as Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World, will show off a ripped figure for the film, having bulked up to take on the role as the newest Thor.

Natalie Portman knows how to get in shape

Portman is no stranger to staying fit and getting into shape to take on movie roles. For her Oscar-winning role as a dedicated ballet dancer who experiences a psychotic break from stress, the actress trained up to 8 hours a day and followed a strict diet to help lose weight and sculpt her muscles.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed the comedic predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, is being filmed in Australia and packs some major star-power.

Along with the original cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor 4 will bring in the incredible talents of Christian Bale, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill to the Marvel world with their portrayals of new characters.

Damon previously had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, playing an actor in a play orchestrated by Thor’s nemesis brother, Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released May 2022.