Chris Evans sets fans in a tizzy after showing off rarely-seen chest tattoos during online event

Fans went nuts after Chris Evans revealed a rarely-seen view of some of his chest tattoos during an online interview with ACE Universe on Tuesday.

The Avengers and Knives Out star, 39, set Twitter on fire when he showed some skin during his chat, giving hints of the chest ink underneath a white tank top and loose, open button top shirt.

Evans was joined by his brother, Scott, for the interview, during which the brothers discussed their upbringing and careers. Scott is also an actor, holding recurring roles on One Life to Live and Grace and Frankie.

Evans has seven tattoos

The actor is the proud owner of seven tattoos, ranging from an Avengers tattoo that he had done with costars Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth Jeremy Renner to a tattoo to honor his beloved dog, Dodger.

Evans has stayed busy during the pandemic, filming the end-of-the-world thriller Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as the action/thriller movie The Gray Man, with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Regè-Jean Page, which is currently in production.

The actor also co-runs the civic engagement website A Starting Point, which he founded with his friend, actor/filmmaker Mark Kassen, and technological entrepreneur, Joe Kiani.

Evans said in a social media post that the idea for the politically-based site came to him in 2017 as he attempted to research something he heard on the news and struggled to find the information he needed.

“I was watching the news and there was something I didn’t understand, and I went to Google it. And right away I was in the weeds. There was just this mountain of information to sift through. And I thought, ‘What if there was a way that I could get not only concise answers to common questions, but get the answers from the elected officials themselves?'”

Beloved dog

Evans devotes much of his social media platform to loving brag posts about his dog, Dodger, whom Evans adopted during filming of the movie Gifted in 2017.

He shared that Dodger had undergone a successful hip replacement surgery earlier this year, posting pics of his pup with a shaved backside and the words, “Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He’ll be back in action in no time.” Evans also said he had patched together Dodger’s favorite toy while the surgery was happening.

“Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion (which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear). I’ve never sewn anything before but I’m pretty proud of my hack job. They’re both happily recovering in each other’s company.”

The Gray Man is set to be released in 2022.