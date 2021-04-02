Chris Evans’ political discourse website, A Starting Point, partners with Newsweek for a one-month series

Chris Evans’ website A Starting Point will partner with Newsweek for a month-long, cross-platfrom series on Generation Z. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Film superstar Chris Evans, 39, actor Mark Kassen, and entrepreneur Joe Kiani will be partnering with Newsweek for a month-long exploration on Generation Z’s impact on, and involvement in, the political scene.

The three friends came together to create the politically-based website A Starting Point, which launched in 2020. Evans said on Twitter that he hoped the site would foster “a little more connectivity between elected officials and their constituents (and) demystify some issues that [he] thinks some people may find daunting.”

Providing an easier means of gathering real information

ASP aims to provide meaningful, real information to the public about various topics such as politics, education, and the economy, among other subjects.

The partnership will kick off on April 6 with a discussion led by Evans and Kassen. They will be talking with leaders of the college civic-engagement organization BridgeUSA in an effort to bring the voices of Gen Z to lawmakers and politicians. Topics such as gun control, immigration, mental health, and school safety will be covered.

Evans and Kassen took to ASP earlier this year to discuss the Capitol attacks, domestic terrorism, and extremism in the military with Lieutenant Colonel Adam Kinzinger.

The Captain America actor was named brand ambassador for Smart Communications, Inc., in early March, putting his famous name and face forward for a good cause. Smart Communication’s goal is to guide people towards a more sustainable and earth-conscious way of living.

“We’re truly honored”

The brand’s senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business said the company was honored to have Evans join them, saying, “We’re truly honored to collaborate with Chris on this project. He captivated the world for being a hero not just in film but also in real life by using his influence to help shape a better world for all. By lending his star power and appeal to support our campaign, we hope to inspire more people to bring out the hero within them and unleash their own power to help change the world — one positive action at a time.”

The company’s president and CEO, Alfredo S. Panlilio echoed the sentiment and added, “There’s nothing like the current challenges the world is facing to make us all realize that we are all interconnected and that our personal actions have broader impact. Through our ‘Live Smarter for a Better World’ initiative, it is our aim to create that spark in everyone to help change the world for the better rather than just settling for ‘good.'”

Along with staying active politically and environmentally, Evans continues to flourish in his acting career, starring in the wildly popular 2019 movie Knives Out and two upcoming movies, Don’t Look Up and The Grey Man, both scheduled to be released sometime this year, barring any further delays due to Covid-19.