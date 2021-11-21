Chris Daughtry’s wife hits back at ‘homicide’ reports following daughter’s death

Hannah Price, left, and Chris Daughtry, whose wife Deanna has reacted to reports concerning her daughter’s mysterious death at age 25. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Chris Daughtry’s step-daughter, Hannah Price, died earlier this month at just 25 years of age. Now his wife Deanna has responded in a lengthy statement to reports that her death was a homicide.

As previously reported, TMZ claimed that detectives told the Daughtry family that Hannah’s death was a homicide.

The daughter of the Daughtry band frontman was found dead in her home, and her boyfriend Bobby Jolly was arrested the same day her body was found for an unrelated warrant.

In addition, he hasn’t officially been named a suspect in her death nor labeled a person of interest.

Chris Daughtry starred in American Idol, placed fourth, and garnered mainstream success following his appearance on the hit show.

Deanna Daughtry hits back at homicide claims

The wife of Chris Daughtry posted a childhood photograph of her late daughter and seemingly hit back directly at reports that her daughter was killed.

“The news floating around that we said our daughter’s death is being investigated as a homicide is false! We were not told that and never said that to anyone!” she wrote in the caption, adding:

“The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some people I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to someone else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it.”

Deanna then seemingly addressed the arrest of Hannah’s boyfriend and the online harassment he has reportedly received.

“None of us can go jumping to conclusions. Having questions & concerns is one thing but harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in is wrong on every level regardless of their history.”

Chris Daughtry, for his part, paid tribute to his daughter following her death but has not commented on the investigation.

The singer postponed some of his scheduled tour dates following Price’s death.

Deanna continued her Instagram statement, saying that she is experiencing “emotional pain” and thanked those who offered their condolences and prayers.

The 8th District Tennessee D.A. did not completely dismiss the homicide angle but suggested in a statement that it was too soon to make such an assumption.

“This is a death investigation, and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” he said.

The investigation into the death of Hannah Price continues at the time of writing this report, and no cause of death has been reported.