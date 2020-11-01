Nikki McKibbin dead at 42: American Idol Season 1 contestant dies after suffering aneurysm

Former American Idol contestant Nikki McKibbin has died at the age of 42 years old after suffering an aneurysm this past Wednesday.

Her husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed Nikki’s passing on Saturday. In addition to appearing on American Idol’s first season, McKibbin also appeared on other shows, including Fear Factor and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Nikki McKibbin’s son, Tristan Langley, also brought her back to Idol for a brief time.

The news of McKibbin’s death brought forth tributes online for the talented singer, including one from the show that made her famous.

On Saturday, October 31, Craig Sadler posted an announcement on his Facebook page to let fans know of the passing of his wife, Nikki McKibbin.

“Many of you already know something is wrong. The love of my life Nikki Sadler suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday,” Craig wrote. ”

She would already be gone, but she’s an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible. That shouldn’t be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving. She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us,” Sadler said in part of his post.

He explained that due to the current COVID-19 precautions in many places, his wife won’t get the “huge service she deserves” but offered another way for fans and friends to honor her.

Sadler noted that his wife would go to the OR at 3:00 for organ donor surgery to “give her final gift that will save the lives of strangers,” and that in her honor, fans could stop at 3:00 to listen to Stevie Nicks’ Landslide since Nikki adored the singer.

Following the news of McKibbin’s death, American Idol tweeted in remembrance and tribute of their former contestant.

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will truly be missed,” part of their tweet (below) says.

RedEye radio host Gary McNamara also paid tribute to his late friend Nikki McKibbin Sadler.

In his tweet, he mentions he watched Nikki go “from a Karaoke bar to finalist on 1st year of American Idol.”

Another friend, James Holland, mentioned he knew Nikki for over 20 years and that she “never let fame go to her head.”

McKibbin’s TV and music history included Idol, albums

Nikki McKibbin got her start in music and reality TV when she appeared on 2001’s Popstars in 2001. She didn’t end up in the final lineup but continued on her journey.

A year later, McKibbin ended up was amongst contestants on the first-ever season of American Idol. That same season featured winner Kelly Clarkson and runner-up Justin Guarini.

McKibbin placed third overall, and she dazzled the AI judges to the point Simon Cowell told her he’d “remember” her even after she’d left. One of her performances that really got the judges’ attention was her rendition of Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time.

She’d go on to be a part of several albums after her Idol appearance. In 2007, she released her first studio album, Unleashed.

In 2012, McKibbin was part of the group Love Stricken Demise that released the EP Psychotrip.

In addition to her appearance on American Idol, she was also a featured competitor on a celebrity edition of Fear Factor, as well as on Battle of the Network Reality Stars.

She appeared in a leading role on E! network’s Kill Reality series, and then three years later was amongst the cast members on Celebrity Rehab.

The VH1 show hosted by Dr. Drew featured various celebrities dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Per EW Weekly’s report, Nikki was struggling with cocaine and alcohol addiction. She’d also admit during the show that her addiction issues were linked to being abused mentally, physically, and sexually as a child.

Nikki would also appear on a spinoff show called Sober House due to her success in handling her addiction issues.

She’d return for Celebrity Rehab’s fifth season as a celebration of her three-year sobriety.

In 2014, Nikki McKibbin would find herself back around the American Idol competition. According to NY Daily News, it was in support of her son Tristan Langley, who didn’t make it onto the live TV competition.

However, during a powerful segment for the show, he credited his mom as his main inspiration due to her giving him the message, “‘Follow your dreams. Just do what you can do because if I did it you can do it.'”