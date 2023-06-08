Chelsea Handler reveals the real reason she and Ted Harbert broke up

Relationships can be tricky enough with two people, and some only get more complicated with the addition of a third person.

Even temporary partners can have lasting impacts, and that’s what happened between Chelsea Handler and her ex, Ted Harbert.

The couple learned that sometimes, three isn’t the magic number when it comes to the bedroom.

As it turns out, Chelsea and Ted had a threesome with Chelsea’s masseuse, which started fun but turned south.

In this situation, it was Chelsea who found herself more attracted to their third, ultimately ending the relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Surprisingly enough, Chelsea’s masseuse was also a woman, one that she ended up seeing “several times without the guy.”

Chelsea told Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s Andy Radio, “I was very turned on by this woman,” but noted that she had not dated any women, only “slept” with them.

Chelsea Handler calls threesome ‘fun,’ would try one again

Although Chelsea and Ted did have a “fun” threesome with the masseuse, it seems that Chelsea also had a little affair.

Okay, maybe affair is a strong word — but she didn’t tell Ted she was sleeping with her masseuse on the side, either.

However, she still enjoyed the threesome and revealed she would do it again — with another woman, not two men.

“I don’t want to get double-teamed by a guy, but I would like another girl in the situation,” she said. “You know? She can do all the stuff that I’m too f***ing lazy to do.”

She doesn’t understand why a man would want to have a threesome with another man but admitted that she’s not into it and doesn’t want that regardless.

Maybe Chelsea can experiment some right now, as she’s seemingly single.

Chelsea Handler is single

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chelsea and her last known partner, Jo Koy, broke up in July 2022.

The two decided to go their separate ways as friends and seem to have kept an amicable relationship despite the split.

This time, neither party had cheated on the other, things “just didn’t work out.”

“I did everything I could to make it work, but it didn’t work out. I wanted to make sure that everybody knew that this is a different me. This is the first time that I’ve ended a relationship where I’ve felt like an adult,” she said.

She explained that she was working on moving forward with her life and working on therapy — mental therapy, not massage therapy.

Rather than choosing a relationship, she chose herself.