Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy split ahead of first anniversary

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy split after almost a year of dating. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After almost a year of dating, comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have decided to end their relationship, at least for now.

They both made the announcement on their respective social media pages on Monday as the two were coming up on their anniversary.

Chelsea shared a very heartfelt post regarding the end of their relationship and her love for Jo, who she still supports following the split.

Despite their split, Chelsea shared her appreciation for Jo with her 4.6 million followers and received over 168,000 likes and 6,900 comments regarding the announcement.

Along with her long caption explaining things, she shared a short video the two had made ahead of time to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In the video, the two talk about how fun it is to “be in love” and “live in the moment” before Jo brushes Chelsea’s face with a fake hand in his sleeve.

The humorous video was a great intro to the bittersweet announcement that they were separating, as it showed an inside look into their lives and the great friendship they developed.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy announce ‘break from relationship’

Along with the video, Chelsea shared a long caption regarding the couple’s split and some of her feelings, as “many of you were invested in our love.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She revealed that Jo changed her life and “blew my heart open with love,” and added that he helped her believe more in good men, believe in love, and helped her creativity.

Rather than calling it an ending, Chelsea opted to refer to the split as “another beginning” in their lives.

She ended her lengthy post, “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let’s first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo’s new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let’s go!”

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy still on good terms following split

Jo shared a post of his own a bit before Chelsea, but it echoed the same sentiment that the two would remain good friends and that they did not believe their time was wasted on their romance.

In a much shorter caption, he wrote, “Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!”

Though the two are most definitely split up, for now, it seems as if the two comedians have developed a long and lasting friendship as they go through the next phases in their lives.