Chelsea Handler celebrated her birthday in style by going skiing.

The 48-year-old wore a bikini top with the Canadian and American flags and black pants as she skied down a slope in freezing weather.

In the video, she climbed the mountain before she displayed her skiing skills by expertly sliding down the mountain for an epic celebration.

Handler shared the clip with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

The video went viral and got over 446,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Chelsea Handler added, “48! Salud!” and her figure looked sensational for any age as she sported toned legs and a flat midriff.

She concluded the video by toasting the camera with a joint and a drink.

The comedian, who released her Netflix special Revolution last year, has made a tradition of skiing to ring in her birthday.

Last year, she raced down a slope with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s track The Next Episode playing in the clip.

The top for her 47th birthday was more risque, and she added the Instagram caption, “47 💙 Doing all the things I love with the man I love.”

Chelsea Handler shows her impressive ab workout

Handler’s sensational physique comes from hard work in the gym.

In a video with her trainer, Ben Bruno, she performs a challenging core workout that is not for beginners.

Her trainer wrote in the caption, “@chelseahandler has got way more than 99 problems, but her core strength ain’t one. Really impressive stuff here—a lot of pro athletes struggle with this one.”

In the video, Bruno said the comedian could easily hold a plank for 10 minutes, so he had to make the workout more challenging.

He added a weight plate to her back and pulled her feet with resistance bands as she shuffled back and forth while holding the plank.

Chelsea Handler looked stunning at the Critics Choice Awards

Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards last month and dazzled in an orange dress by Toni Maticevski.

Molly F. Levin styled the beauty, and the Hollywood star made the one-shoulder dress stand out on the red carpet with her toned physique.

She shared three photos of her stunning red carpet look on her Instagram page.

The comedian wore Stuart Weitzman gold heels and accessorized the look with a gold cuff, rings, and earrings from different jewelers.

Her face looked radiant after she got a complete glam look by MUA Jamie Greenberg.