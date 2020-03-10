Charlie Sheen accused by Corey Feldman of sexually abusing Corey Haim

Corey Feldman has claimed in a new documentary that Charlie Sheen sexually abused Corey Haim when he was a child star in the 1980s.

Feldman, 48, alleged in the new documentary, titled (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, that premiered on Monday in Los Angeles, that Haim told him before he died in 2010 that Sheen raped him on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas.

Haim was 13 years old at the time while Sheen was 19 years old.

Sheen, who is now 54 years old, has denied the sexual abuse allegations in the past.

Sheen had sued the National Enquirer for libel after the tabloid published an interview in 2017 in which actor Dominick Brascia claimed Haim told him that Sheen had sex and smoked pot with him while they were filming Lucas.

But Corey Feldman insisted in the new documentary that the allegations were true and that they were not a “one-time thing” that Haim “said in the passing.”

Feldman claimed that Haim, who died from pneumonia at the age of 38 in March 2010, described to him in detail how Sheen sodomized him when he was 13 years old on the set the David Seltzer-directed movie Lucas.

In the new documentary, (My) Truth, Feldman gave graphic details about how the alleged sexual abuse happened.

“He (Corey Haim) told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

The documentary also features other people who corroborated the claims, saying that Haim also told them about it. Others claimed that people who knew about it told them.

Susannah Sprague, Feldman’s ex-wife, claimed in the documentary that Haim told her about his sexual encounter with Sheen.

“He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

Sheen was not the only one that Feldman accused of sexually abusing him and Corey Haim in the documentary. He accused actor Dominick Brascia, who died in 2018, of sexually abusing Haim. He also accused actor and former assistant Jon Grissom as well as Alphy Hoffman and former manager Marty Weiss, of sexually abusing him.

The movie was hacked online so only the live audience saw it Marty Weiss, Dominick Brascia, Jon Grissom, Alphy Hoffman and…Charlie Sheen were the abusers Corey Feldman Drops Names Of Men Who Allegedly Raped Him And Corey Haimhttps://t.co/5xqdDsKr15 — MAGA Mel Q (@littllemel) March 10, 2020

Alphy Hoffman was formerly the owner of the L.A. nightclub, Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, that was open to underage patrons, while Marty Weiss was formerly a talent manager.

This is also not the first time that Feldman has accused Grissom, Hoffman, and Weiss, of sexually abusing him. He had accused them in 2017, but Grissom and Weiss have denied the allegations (see Weiss’s denial on Twitter below).

Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me. — Marty Weiss 🏳️‍🌈 (@mwmtalent) February 29, 2020

But Hoffman has reportedly not publicly addressed the issue since Feldman made the allegations in 2017 during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

Feldman first alleged rampant pedophilia in Hollywood during an interview with ABC in 2011. He repeated the allegations in a memoir, titled Coreyography, published in 2013, but he did not mention the names of Haim’s alleged abusers at the time.

In Coreyography, he talked about how he and Haim met and bonded.

(My) Truth did not air online as scheduled due to technical issues

The new My Truth documentary was scheduled to air online yesterday at 11 p.m. as a $20 pay-per-view. However, viewers were unable to see it due to technical problems.

@Corey_Feldman has just been told by his technology team the screening has been hacked: “we are seeing an attack”, to which Corey responded “this is crazy” #coreyfeldman #mytruthdocumentary pic.twitter.com/WZMGH3aHge — Jonathon Moran (@jmoconfidential) March 10, 2020

People who tried to view the documentary online first saw error messages and later Feldman claimed that “hackers” were trying to stop the documentary from streaming.

THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAYTUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

SPOILER ALERT* 4 ALL OF U WHO COULDNT C THE FILM LAST NIGHT, IM SHATTERED BEYOND COMPARE! SINCE THEY R TRYING 2 PAINT THIS BLATANT ATTACK ON MY 1ST AMMENDMENT RIGHTS 2 SPEAK FREELY AS A HOAX, PPL R WRITING WE NEVER SAID THE NAMES, HERES PROOF IT HAPPENED! https://t.co/9IBre5o0RO — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

IM READING YOUR QUESTION, BUT I HAV NO AMSWERS? THE SITE STOPPED SELLING TIX, AND I AM WAITING 4 THEIR STAFF 2 WAKE UP ON EAST COAST. I WILL UPDATE ALL OF U AS SOON AS I KNOW IF THE FILM WILL STILL STREAM 2DAY! THIS WHOLE THING IS SABOTAGE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

I GIV U MY PERSONAL GUARANTEE THAT EVERYONE WILL GET 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVTA BUTN DVDS & SEND THEM 2 EACH OF U! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC FROM COMING OUT! THIS IS INSANE! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Feldman provided an update to those with tickets on Tuesday afternoon that they were still trying to get the site working to stream for a showing.

UPDATE ON #MYTRUTHDOC WE HAVE NEEN SPEAKING W THE PLATFORM ALL DAY & THEY R GOING 2 ATTEMPT 2 GET THE SITE UP N RUNNING AMD STREAM THIS FOR THE 12 NOON SHOWING! SO IF U HAV TIX U MAY USE THEM IN 45 MIN 2 TRY N WATCH THE FILM, IF IT DOESNT WORK WE WILL GET THE FILM 2 U, LATER ON. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Feldman had previously claimed that an online group called Wolf Pack was threatening him over the abuse allegations and that the group was trying to stop him from making the documentary.