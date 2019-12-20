Corey Feldman throws major shade at brother Eden in this Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition exclusive sneak peek

The next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition will have viewers wondering if Corey Feldman and his brother Eden will ever see eye to eye.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the Marriage Boot Camp cast gets to talking about what family means to them and Corey’s answer really offends his brother Eden.

“For me, family is the people that you care about and love the most and the people you can trust and rely on the most,” Corey began. “It doesn’t always mean they’re blood.”

That sounds fair enough, right? Except that Eden is literally sitting right across the table from Corey when he says all of this and it’s about to get even worse.

Corey continues, “I built a surrogate family for many years to get me through the depravity of not having a real family. Courtney and I found each other and luckily I had my son and now, I have my own little family.”

Then, Aaron Carter’s mom Jane leans over and whispers to Eden, “He didn’t mention you.”

That’s when the scene cuts to Eden in the confessional. He explains just how “ridiculous” Corey’s comments were.

“If he can’t resolve the respect issue by the end of today, this just might not work out,” Eden tells the camera.

Back at the dinner table, Corey is still talking and decides to make a very familiar joke that falls horribly flat. Everyone at the table looks uncomfortable with the long silence with a focus on Laura Govan — whose mouth is agape.

The awkwardness is broken when Aaron Carter laughs nervously. This is one dinner they’ll never forget! Be sure to check out the sneak peek above and tune in to see how this all plays out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10/9c on WEtv.