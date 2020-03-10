Kristoff St. John’s last appearance in (My) Truth, Corey Feldman claims late Y&R star was a childhood friend

Kristoff St. John’s last appearance is in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Actor Corey Feldman claims the late star of The Young and the Restless was a childhood friend.
The highly anticipated documentary by Feldman details the abuse he suffered at the hands of entertainment industry professionals when he was a teen. Feldman also declares that his friend and costar, the late Corey Haim, endured the same abuse from Hollywood adults.
Corey and Kristoff childhood friends
Like Corey, Kristoff was a childhood actor. The soap opera icon had family ties in the entertainment industry. He landed his first job at the age of nine — launching one of the most memorable careers on television.
Kristoff met Corey for the first time in 1979 when they were both cast in the CBS comedy, The Bad News Bears, which was based on the 1971 film. They played two of the kids on the ragtag baseball team.
The two childhood stars quickly became friends, reaming close until Kristoff’s sudden death in February 2019. Not many people knew the two actors were friends. Corey let the cat out of the bag when answering a fan question on Twitter two years before Kristoff’s passing.
When a user asked Corey if he ever talked to any of his Bad News Bears costars, Kristoff was the first person he named. He made sure to let the fan know that they had been friends for decades.
yes Kristoff St John and I hav stayed friends, & occasionally I run n2 Meeno, & Billy.
Kristoff was sexually abused as well
Sadly, like Corey, Kristoff was sexually abused as well. The actor first opened up regarding his ordeal in a film he produced and directed with his father in 2014.
A Man Called God featured Kristoff and his father, Christopher St. John, detailing their family’s “spiritual excursion” to India when Kristoff was a teen. The film chronicles how the St. John family became trapped in a horrific cult that was far from a godly experience.
It was during the time in India that Kristoff was sexually abused at the hands of the cult leader, guru Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
CHILLING TESTIMONY FROM A LEGENDARY ACTOR WHO MADE SURE 2 GO ON RECORD 2 SPEAK ABOUT #MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS B4 HE LEFT THIS PLANET: GOD BLESS MY DEAR CHILDHOOD FRIEND @kristoffstjohn WHO SADLY LOST HIS LIFE LESS THAN 1 YEAR AFTER SPEAKING OUT AS PART OF THIS IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY! WE GREW UP 2GETHER, & HE IS 1 OF THE FEW CHILD ACTORS I BECAME FRIENDS WITH PRIOR 2 MEETING MR HAIM, & EVEN YEARS B4 I WAS A #GOONIE I STARRED WITH THIS KIND WONDERFUL HUMAN ON A SHOW CALLED #BADNEWSBEARS ALL THE WAY BACK IN 1979, WE REMAINED CLOSE FRIENDS EVER SINCE! UNFORTUNATELY HE 2 WAS A VICTIM OF CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE, HE SPOKE ABOUT IT IN HIS OWN FILM DOCUMEMTARY CALLED “CHILDREN OF GOD”. THIS FILM WOULD NOT B THE SAME WITHOUT HIS POWERFUL PRESENCE & I THANK GOD WE CAUGHT UP W HIM, STILL LOOKING STRONG & HEALTHY, & GIVING A VERY SOLID INTERVIEW WHICH OFFICIALLY & QUITE SADLY MARKS HIS LAST ON SCREEN APPEARANCE! SO IN A BITTERSWEET WAY I CAN SAY, HIS 1ST & LAST CONTRIBUTIONS 2 THE WORLD AS AN ARTIST HAPPENED BY MY SIDE! R.I.P. #KRISTOFFSTJOHN I HOPE U R SLEEPING W THE ANGELS, & YOUR BEAUTIFUL BABY BOY, & I PRAY WE MAKE U PROUD UP IN HEAVEN ON MON NIGHT! #DONTMISSIT #GLOBALLIVEPREMIEREVENT #MYTRUTHDOC #Kids2 TIX STILL AVAILABLE RIGHT UP TIL THE START OF THE 2ND STREAM @ NOON ON TUE MARCH 10TH PST! BUY YOUR TICKET NOW ONLY @ MYTRUTHDOC.COM
Footage from their time in India sat on a shelf for decades before Kristoff was finally able to convince his father that their journey should be told. The actor fought for the footage to be released so that Kristoff could share his story in the hope of helping others.
Corey Feldman’s childhood friend, Kristoff St. John, is in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. It is the last television appearance The Young and the Restless star made before his death.
Those interested in watching the documentary can buy it on the film’s website.
