Charley Pride death: Country music legend passes away at 86 from COVID-19 complications

Charley Pride, the first African American to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 86.

Pride passed away on Saturday in Dallas, Texas according to a statement posted on his official website.

Charley Pride cause of death

Pride passed away after recently contracting COVID-19. He was admitted to the ICU of a local Dallas hospital after falling ill and later moved to a hospice where he died on Saturday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was isolated from his family while receiving treatment in the Dallas hospital ICU, but died in hospice with his wife, Rozene, by his side, according to TMZ.

Charley Pride death tributes

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following news of Pride’s death.

Dolly Parton was among country music superstars who posted tributes on Twitter.

“I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

“Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans,” Parton concluded.

News of Pride’s death comes after New Orleans actress Carol Sutton also died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 76.

The legendary Agent 007 actor, Sir Sean Connery, also passed away in October at the age of 90.

Charley Pride bio

Charley Pride was born in March 1934 in Sledge, Mississippi, to Mack Pride Sr. and Tessie Stewart Pride. His parents were poor sharecroppers.

He served in the Army in the 1950s and worked as an iron smelter.

Pride is widely referred to as country music’s first African-American superstar.

He started his music career in the 1950s, releasing multiple singles in the ’50s and the early ’60s.

His first big hit, Just Between You and Me, was released in 1967. He went on to score a series of hits and several of his songs reached no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

One of the biggest hits of his entire career was Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’, released in 1971.

He was also known for songs such as I’m Just Me, I’m So Afraid of Losing You Again, Wonder Could I Live There Anymore, All I Have to Offer You Is Me, Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone, and I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me.

Pride’s career helped to pave the way for other African Americans in country music.

He received many awards and accolades, including a Grammy nomination for his song Just Between You and Me. He went on to win multiple Grammy awards.

Pride was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. In 2000, he became the first African American to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Pride is survived by his wife, Rozene. They shared three children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.