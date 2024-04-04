Chance the Rapper announces divorce after ‘period of separation’ from his wife

Chance the Rapper, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, announced that he and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are divorcing.

The hip-hop star and Corley were married for five years and share two children.

The couple revealed they’d had a “period of separation” before mutually deciding to “part ways.”

Bennett shared the news via his official Instagram with a text post uploaded on his Story.

The mutual IG Story post said, “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The post, signed by Chance and Kirsten, said, “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce divorce via Instagram. Pic credit: @chancetherapper/Instagram

Chance met Corley at his mother’s office party

According to CNN, Bennett said he locked eyes “with the prettiest girl” he’d seen “in my almost a decade of life on earth” at a 2003 office party for his mother’s realty company.

During the party, Corley and two other young girls performed a Destiny’s Child song. Bennett’s father told him to show some moves to the girls, but at the time, the future rap star was too shy.

He indicated he moved “to the back of the crowd” and didn’t even introduce himself, per CNN’s report.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

At that time, Bennett was just nine years old. Fast forward to 2019, and he and Corley officially tied the knot.

A Chicago Tribune report indicates that a marriage certificate shows Bennett and Corley married in Chicago in a civil ceremony on December 27, 2018.

In March 2019, they exchanged vows during a ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Per ET, Chance’s longtime friend Kanye West and his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, were among their guests. West and Kardashian have since divorced.

As mentioned, the couple will co-parent their two daughters, Kensli, 8, and Marli Grace, 4.

Fans react to Chance’s divorce, with some suggesting he needs money

Bennett currently appears among the coaches on NBC’s The Voice alongside John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay.

The singing competition involves undiscovered and upcoming music talents trying to wow the panel enough to be chosen for a coach’s team.

In addition, he’s preparing for his second studio album, Starline Gallery, which will follow up his 2019 debut, The Big Day.

Celebrate the 10 Day Anniversary with 15% off the entire collection. pic.twitter.com/mTRGUyJewg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2024

Fans of the hip-hop star took to his recent promotional Twitter post (above) about the sale of various merchandise to react to the news of his divorce.

“He need money for the divorce, lawd,” a commenter wrote.

Another said: “10 day anniversary and a divorce announcement the same day . Talk about a Big Day.”

Pic credit: @chancetherapper/Twitter

“Doing this and the divorce announcement same day is just a lil wild,” another commenter wrote.

Bennett hasn’t revealed an official release date for his next studio album as he continues his involvement in NBC’s The Voice Season 25, set to wrap up this month.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.