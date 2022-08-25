Cardi B claps back at rumors Saweetie slept with her husband, Offset

Cardi B claps back at troll about Offset, Saweetie rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B defended herself and her man when a Nicki Minaj stan claimed her husband hooked up with Saweetie.

The exchange happened yesterday on Twitter when a Nicki Minaj fan account went after Cardi, something that occurs often.

Nicki and Cardi have had a longstanding rivalry, and there was even a physical altercation in 2018. Since then, fans of the two hit rappers have gone head-to-head on social media, and yesterday was no exception.

Cardi was minding her own business when a hater confronted her. The fan suggested that Cardi’s husband hooked up with rapper Saweetie.

The fan wrote, “I’m still gaggin at you blatantly lying about Offset f***n Saweetie. That’s the tea I want you to rear in on!”

Cardi responded and said the fan was starting trouble and had just gotten out of jail.

Cardi fired back at the Nicki Minaj fan and wrote, “No baby you lying ! You makin crazy lies starting s**t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

Although Cardi appeared to dispel the rumor, she and Saweetie do have a connection because both were in relationships with members of the hip-hop group Migos.

There are a lot of connections between the involved parties.

Offset and Quavo are part of the hip-hop trio called Migos. The Atlanta-based hip-hop group features Offset, his cousin Quavo, and Quavo’s nephew Takeoff.

The first hit single by Migos was Versace, produced by Zaytoven. Zaytoven is a famous producer who also produced Saweetie’s mixtape and is her cousin.

Cardi and Offset began dating in 2017 and got engaged the same year.

As for Saweetie and Quavo, the Migos rapper slid into her DMs in 2018. The two dated for three years until last year, when her relationship with Quavo ended after alleged repeated infidelity.

Cardi B has two children with her husband, Offset. Cardi revealed plans to divorce Offset after numerous indiscretions, but withdrew the divorce petition and appears to be going strong.

Cardi B’s beef with Nick Minaj

Although the Saweetie rumors appear false, the battle between Nicki and Cardi continues. The industry often pits women against one another, like Britney versus Christina and Zendaya versus Bella Thorne.

Unsurprisingly, when Cardi entered the rap game, she quickly had problems with top female rapper Nicki Minaj.

Things came to a head when the two were at an event during New York Fashion Week. Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki and tried to attack the Young Money rapper. In the end, Cardi received a massive lump on her head.

Things have heated up again between the ladies because Cardi recently released her song Hot Ish which hasn’t done well on the charts.

Nicki’s new song, Super Freaky Girl, just debuted at number one, setting records and fueling feud flames.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is posting from the studio as fans await her debut EP.