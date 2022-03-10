Cardi B angers fans with first photo of her 6-month-old son and claps back at critics

Cardi B is the only female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B shared the first photo of her 6-month-old son after demands from her fans.

However, the debut picture was met with backlash, and the Bodak Yellow rapper clapped back at her critics.

Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their son on September 4, 2021. She has yet to reveal the boy’s name but shares details about motherhood with her social media followers.

The 29-year-old recently defended her baby father’s questionable outfit, which the Migos rapper rocked during a recent performance.

Cardi B shares photo of her son, hits back at critics

The 29-year-old rapper expressed her frustration at her son’s teething pain prompting a fan to ask for a picture of the superstar rapper’s second child.

“Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’s all y’all will get,” she wrote alongside a zoomed-in photo of her son’s eye.

The rapper responded to her critics who were dissatisfied with the photo of her son.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she wrote on Twitter, continuing, “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtfff“

In a follow-up tweet, she continued to hit back at those accusing her of attention-seeking.

“If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff.”

A Twitter user misconstrued one of Cardi’s writing, “girl you’re a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl.”

Cardi, responded in a quote tweet, “Did I said I wanted to die? You dumb slow bi**h.”

Another Twitter user questioned why the rapper let the opinions of “broke people” bother her and then accused Cardi of only posting online “when another female is trending,” seemingly referring to her nemesis Nicki Minaj.

“I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!!” replied Cardi. “Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do shit cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people. The f**k ?”

Cardi B says she’s recording a new album

Cardi B has been teasing a new album since last April. She recently celebrated being the first female rapper to earn three Diamond singles.

Her only album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018; however, she has released several hit records since the Grammy-winning project.

The mother of two shared a video of her homemade recording studio as fans await her highly anticipated project.