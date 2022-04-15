Cardi B and Offset reveal their son’s name along with first photos of his face

Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset arrive at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed their newborn son into the world this past September, they hadn’t really shown him off to the world, let alone revealed his name.

They finally dropped the details on Thursday, as their son has the unique name Wave Set Cephus.

Along with the big name reveal, Cardi and Offset each shared a different photo featuring their son’s face on their official Instagram accounts.

Cardi B shares photo of her son Wave Set Cephus

Cardi B, known for her successful songs I Like It and WAP, shared the first photo of her son’s face on her Instagram on Thursday with her 127 million followers. She simply used a series of emojis for her caption: a dinosaur, a wave, and a teddy bear.

In the cute photo, Wave is decked out with a cool wintry look, including a puffer fur coat, comfy sweat pants, white sneakers, and some major bling hanging around his neck.

Cardi’s photo gained plenty of attention, racking up over two million Likes and 68,000 comments from fans, followers, and friends.

Cardi’s big reveal comes hours ahead of her latest song drop. A snippet of her new track called Shake It, featuring Dougie B, Bory300, and incarcerated rapper Kay Flock, made the rounds earlier this week, with the full song dropping on Friday.

The newest song arrives soon after it was reported that Cardi B had achieved music greatness. Every track from the rapper’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has officially gone platinum, making her the first woman to accomplish the musical feat.

Offset revealed son’s name with another first photo

Cardi’s husband Offset also showed a unique image of his newborn son with Cardi. His picture is captioned with Wave Set Cephus for the name reveal.

The adorable image features Wave wearing several fancy chain necklaces and looking at someone or something off camera.

Offset’s post generated about 490,000 Likes and over 8,600 comments as of this report.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy while performing with Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards in June 2021 as she arrived on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

The couple revealed their son’s birth last year, indicating he arrived on September 4.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” they told E! News in a joint statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Wave Set Cephus is their second child together. The couple welcomed a daughter in July 2018, whom they named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships: daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11.

He and Cardi secretly married in 2017. They nearly ended things, with Cardi filing for divorce in 2020 following allegations of Offset’s infidelity in 2018. However, the couple reconciled and remained together and are now raising their two beautiful children.