Cameron Diaz calls herself a ‘beast’ after admitting she doesn’t wash her face

Cameron Diaz recently admitted that she doesn’t bother washing her face since leaving Hollywood years ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cameron Diaz recently revealed some surprising personal information.

The There’s Something About Mary and The Mask actress, who will turn 50 this summer, opened up about her life since stepping away from acting nearly eight years ago.

Sitting down for a chat with Michelle Visage for a recent episode with the BBC podcast host, Cameron shared some intimate details about how she chooses to live her life now that she isn’t in front of the cameras constantly.

Cameron Diaz said she has stopped washing her face and doesn’t care what she looks like anymore

During the interview, Cameron first told the host that being in Hollywood had a very “infantilizing” affect on many celebrities, meaning that the industry was about “keeping someone coddled” to try to have them stay “cute forever.”

Cameron continued, adding that being a famous celebrity means that some independence and autonomy get taken away in order to ensure that there is enough time for the actor or actress to just “be cute,” in her opinion.

With her years in front of the cameras now long behind her, Cameron admitted that she no longer really thinks about her looks in the same way she used to.

Calling herself a “beast” and a “wild animal,” Cameron laughed about the fact that she has “stopped looking in the mirror and taking selfies” and doesn’t even wash her face except for maybe twice a month.

Cameron Diaz welcomed daughter Raddix two years ago with Benji Madden

Now out of the spotlight, Cameron has been focusing more of her energy on cooking and her family life.

The actress married Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden in early 2015, one year after walking away from acting, and the pair have been going strong ever since.

Telling Michelle a little about her private life, Cameron lovingly said that Benji has “taught me so much and has really taught me to value myself a lot more.”

Cameron and Benji shocked fans when they announced they had welcomed a daughter named Raddix just over two years ago via a surrogate.

Despite being 42 at the time she wed Benji, Cameron had reportedly been determined to have a baby herself but even IVF, acupuncture, and vitamins were not helping her.

After failing to get pregnant on her own, and with the actress getting older, the couple turned to surrogacy to achieve their dream of having a family.

Cameron, Benji, and Raddix currently live in Los Angeles, the same city in which Benji’s twin brother Joel resides with his wife Nicole Richie and their two kids.