Benji Madden shares sweet birthday tribute to wife Cameron Diaz, saying she is ‘beautiful in all ways’

Cameron Diaz has been married to Benji Madden since 2015 and share a daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Benji Madden took to Instagram to give a shout-out to his main squeeze.

The Good Charlotte rocker, 42, expressed his love and appreciation for wife Cameron Diaz, 49, in an emotional post to his Instagram account to celebrate the Sweetest Thing actress’ birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you,” wrote Benji, continuing by saying, “what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz“

Cameron and Benji left fans shook after stepping out as a couple

The dynamic, and unexpected, duo sent shock waves across the world after confirming their status as a new couple in May 2014.

They tied the knot in January 2015.

Cameron’s now-sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, introduced the couple. Richie married Benji’s twin brother, Joel, in 2010, after dating for four years.

Cameron spoke with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy and shared how she felt when she first met her future husband.

“It’s one of those things where everybody tells you, you just know when you know and I was always like, ‘what does that mean? What does that mean?” Diaz said

“Like, oh I get it, you just know when you know, like you’re my husband.”

Cameron dated some big time superstars before settling down

Prior to meeting and marrying Benji, Cameron had a slew of highly public relationships with some other equally famous partners.

Cameron’s first high-profile relationship was with her There’s Something About Mary co-star Matt Dillon.

The pair dated from 1995 to 1998 before going their separate ways.

In 1999 Cameron started dating actor Jared Leto. The two laid low and kept their relationship private for the four years they were together.

After splitting from Jared in 2003, Cameron flew into the spotlight when she got involved with NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake a few months after breaking it off with her former beau.

Thus began approximately four years of reigning as King and Queen of the celebrity world, making appearances together at basketball games, sharing Saturday Night Live skits, and adding their voices to Shrek the Third.

The fiery and seemingly solid relationship ended with a tabloid splash in 2007.

Onlookers witnessed a public fight between the two a week after Cameron and Justin announced their split.

As reported by People magazine, an intense and heated argument broke out between the new exes when Cameron spotted Justin chatting with his now-wife Jessica Biel at a Golden Globes after-party held at the late singer Prince’s house.

The exchange seemed to signal that the breakup between the two was a contentious one and the pair didn’t part on amicable terms.

However, the former couple appeared to work out any emotional baggage carried on from their time together when they starred side by side in the 2011 film Bad Teacher.

Cameron and Benji welcomed a daughter in December 2019

After spending four years of wedded bliss together, Cameron and Benji expanded their family unit when they welcomed their daughter Raddix to their family in 2019.

The pair used a surrogate to conceive and carry their baby girl after reportedly trying almost everything they could to get pregnant.

With Cameron approaching 50 and any hopes she could get pregnant vanishing, she and Benji decided not to use more time trying to conceive.

They got some help to bring the child they so desperately wanted into the world.

With acting now a thing of her past, Cameron lives a quiet life in Beverly Hills with Benji and Raddix.