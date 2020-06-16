On last night’s episode of To Catch a Beautician, the show honored hairstylist Brittany Spivey, who died last March, with a touching tribute at the end of the show.

The series, which is hosted by Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright and focuses on rescuing hairstyle disasters and sending beauticians to boot-camp, also posted a montage honoring Spivey on Twitter.

Brittany Spivey was 27 years old when she tragically passed away in Mexico on March 21, 2020, after an accident on a zipline.

Spivey reportedly fell from the zipline into water. When divers pulled her body out, she was pronounced dead. She had been living in Los Angeles, CA., at the time, but her hometown was Cleveland, Ohio.

To Catch a Beautician honors Brittany Spivey

To Catch a Beautician took to Twitter to write a moving memorial to Spivey, and they also posted a video of some of the best bits of the hairstylist on the show.

They wrote: “Rest In Peace to the beautiful and inspiring Brittany Spivey. She was a bright young woman with a bright future, and we are so thankful she was able to share her joy and talent with us. RIP Spivey.”

In the video montage, Tamar Braxton was heard to say, “your work is really amazing.” Spivey also spoke at how she became interested in hairstyling from a very early age. She joked about how, as a child, she would cut the hair off her Barbie dolls. “Barbie dolls walking around bald-headed,” she laughed.

Rest In Peace to the beautiful and inspiring Brittany Spivey. She was a bright young woman with a bright future, and we are so thankful she was able to share her joy and talent with us. RIP Spivey 🙏🏾 💔 pic.twitter.com/ogOZYFgzyD — To Catch A Beautician (@TCABVH1) June 16, 2020

A Twitter user referring to themselves as Zel and claiming to be Spivey’s cousin wrote online, “RIP to my beautiful cousin, it’s so amazing finally seeing you on tv!”

Brittany Spivey tragically died in Mexico

Spivey’s friend Shambrion Treadwell and her sister Erica Jackson set up a GoFundMe page for Brittany with the aim of raising money to cover the cost of bringing her remains back from Mexico and her funeral.

The fund had a goal of $13,500 and reached nearly $21,000 when they stopped accepting donations.

Spivey was described by friends and family as creative, fearless, carefree, loving, and “truly a dynamic DIVA”. She was an accomplished dancer and an entrepreneur with her own hairstyling business and meal prep company.

