Brittany Renner says she blew a lot of money, lived with her mom, denies PJ Washington child support rumors

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington reportedly started dating in 2019, and she gave birth to their son this year. Pic credit:@pj_washington/Instagram

Brittany Renner revealed her financial hardship following the split with PJ Washington and addressed the child support rumors in a new video.

In addition, the controversial Instagram model admits that she had to move back in with her mother and doesn’t have a car.

Charlotte Hornets NBA player PJ Washington and Renner welcomed a child earlier this year. However, they split shortly after the child was born and had since taken to social media to air out grievances against each other.

After claiming the Instagram model and author faked their relationship, Washington had claimed Renner wouldn’t let him see his son in August.

In the video in which Brittany Renner admits she blew a lot of money, she offers relationship advice that’s starkly different from her previous recommendation that women should get pregnant by an athlete for monetary gain.

“Don’t even relinquish your independence for a relationship. Follow your dreams, not your boyfriend. A man is not a financial plan,” she told her fans.

Brittany Renner admits she had to move back in with her mother

Renner revealed that she moved into a new home before admitting to financial hardship in a lengthy video published on Instagram.

“Been living with my mom and my sister — me, my mom, my sister, my baby — I mean because two and a half months [ago], I decided to leave. My baby was two and a half months old — I didn’t have anywhere to go. I didn’t even have a car; I still don’t have a car…this has really been the hardest time of my life.”

Renner denies child support rumors

Renner also spoke about her mental health after giving birth and working to provide for the child she shares with Washington in the lengthy caption of the video.

In addition, she addressed the rumor that she is receiving $200,000 in child support.

“What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE)”

The model also addressed being accused of being a gold-digger and pedophile. She also claims that her baby father was in a different state when he took to social media to claim Renner wouldn’t let him see his son.

The model is the author of the tell-all book Judge This Cover, which was released in 2018. In the caption of the video, Renner admits to spending a lot of money and having to start over.

“I have no shame in my game!!! I’ve made a lot of money and blown a lot of money. Despite popular belief, I don’t have it all together, but each day I DO MY BEST, and each day, my best gets BETTER.”

Washington seemingly addressed his baby mother’s claims in a tweet by implying that she is lying.

Pic credit: @PJWashington/Twitter

“Once again stop the [Billed cap] emoji, he tweeted following the release of her video.”