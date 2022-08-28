Brittany Renner reveals child support she receives from PJ Washington after wild claims

Author Brittany Renner flashes a smile in a selfie snap. Pic credit: bundleofbrittany/Instagram

Brittany Renner finally reveals how much she receives in child support from her baby’s father PJ Washington.

In September 2021, social media went wild with a rumor that Renner was receiving $200,000 in child support leading to the viral mockery of Washington.

The former couple reportedly linked in 2020 but confirmed their relationship on February 26, 2021 on Instagram. They welcomed a son in May 2021 but split shortly after Renner gave birth.

Renner and Washington went back and forth on social media with the Charlotte Hornets baller accusing her of keeping his son from him on social media.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Renner said she had to move back in with her mother due to financial hardship.

The Judge This Cover author has courted controversy in the past in a clip in which she advised women to get pregnant by an athlete for financial gain.

Brittany Renner says she only receives $2500 in child support

Renner joined the podcast Tonight’s Conversation and spoke about providing for her son and not being able to rely on her child’s father.

The Instagram influencer denied that she receives $200,000 per month in child support adding that she “would get all my homegirls to get pregnant by him if that was the case.”

Renner said that she provides for her son with Washington and receives $2,500 per month.

The model also dispelled the notion that having a baby by a wealthy athlete is a path to financial freedom.

Brittany Renner defends dating younger men

In the same podcast episode, the author and model shared her opinion on age gaps in relationships.

“There’s a 12-year age gap, is what we’re talking about,” she said in the podcast clip, continuing: “So if I’m 30 years old and I’m talking to your son that’s 12 years younger than me, what’s the problem?”

Randi Rossario Maples argued that she would want an 18-year-old to “live his life a bit more rather than deal with someone that’s seasoned.”

Maples added that she has two sons while Renner let it be known she has a son as well.

Renner then referenced Jay-Z and Beyonce’s relationship, the rapper reportedly started dating Beyonce when she was 18. She asked what is the difference if she were in Jay-Z’s position, implying that there is a double standard.

Maples responded that she wouldn’t advise her sons to date a woman 12 years younger than them, either.

“Immediately the conversation went to the comparison, I hold both parties accountable,” she said.