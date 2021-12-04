Brittany Renner issues threat to PJ Washington after his indirect tweets

Brittany Renner confronts baby father PJ Washington about his indirect tweets. Pic credit:@bundleofbrittany/pj_washington/Instagram

The PJ Washington and Brittany Renner social media drama continues with the Instagram model issuing a threat to her children’s father.

In a series of tweets, the author of the tell-all book Judge This Cover implies that she has evidence that could expose the NBA player.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the Instagram model claimed that she had to move back in with her mother after leaving Washington and working to provide for the child they share.

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington welcomed a son in May. A few months later, the Charlotte Hornets baller confirmed their split in July in a series of tweets, notably tweeting “faking it all along,” among other cryptic messages, which many on social media assumed were about his baby mother.

Social media observers were quick to accuse the model of taking advantage of Washington, citing the age gap and previous comments advising women to get pregnant by an athlete for financial gain.

She has been accused of predatory behavior as many theorized she began dating the NBA player when he was a college athlete in Kentucky.

Brittany Renner claims Washington has secrets

In a series of tweets, Brittany Renner, directly and indirectly, threatens to expose her baby father.

“I don’t have any secrets…but you do!!! She wrote after goading her baby father to tweet at her directly, “My @ button works,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @brittanyrennerr/Twitter

In addition, she claims to have evidence to back her claims in response to the 23-year-old NBA player indirectly claiming that she lied.

“I have 127 screenshots and 30 videos…what you wanna do?” She wrote in response.

“Stay woke people be living fake lives out here,” Washington tweeted, to which Renner responded, “Agreed! It’s crazy bruh.”

The Instagram model also responded to Washington tweeting a clown emoji with a Finding Nemo meme.

Renner seemingly referenced his claim that she wouldn’t let him see his son in August.

The NBA player has not directed any of his social media activity at Renner, using cryptic Instagram posts and tweets.

They have previously denied the child support rumors, which claimed that he has to pay $200,000 per month.

Deion Sanders invites Brittany Renner to speak to the Jackson State team

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders asked Renner to talk to them about the trappings of fame as a professional athlete.

Sanders explained why he invited the controversial model and author in an Instagram post.

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off, she wrote in the caption of the video.

He added, “I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

She spoke to the athletes about the privilege they will enjoy when they achieve fame. Renner warns them to “be aware” of the people who will be around them due to their status and try and take advantage of them.