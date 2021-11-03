Brittany Renner addresses PJ Washington child support rumors with DJ Akademiks

Brittany Renner finally addresses her relationship with PJ Washington and the child support claims. Pic credit:@DJ Akademiks/YouTube

Author and Instagram model Brittany Renner addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with PJ Washington after being accused of being a predator.

In August, PJ Washington tweeted, “I just want to see my son,” amid rumors that they were in a child custody battle.

Prior to that, Washington implied that Renner was “faking” their relationship following their split.

The former couple reportedly started dating last year and welcomed a child in May 2021. They split shortly after Renner gave birth to their son.

Brittany Renner is best known for her tell-all book, in which she discusses her alleged relationship with several celebrities, including Colin Kaepernick and Lil Uzi Vert.

In light of her relationship with PJ Washington, Renner’s comments about trapping athletes for child support went viral.

However, in a new interview, Renner clapped back at critics over her relationship with Washington.

Brittany Renner denied using PJ Washington for child support

On Dj Akademiks podcast, Off The Record, Instagram model Brittany Renner addressed allegations that she got pregnant by NBA player PJ Washington for child support.

Renner denied ‘trapping PJ Washington with a baby, arguing that the Charlotte Hornets player wanted to have a child, revealing that their son has his name.

“So please stop playing this victim narrative. If you wanted to just f**k me and say, “Oh she’s trophy p***y I hit Brittany Renner,’” that’s that. Why did we have a baby? Our baby’s name is Paul Jermaine Washington III. Does that sound like an oops baby? Does that sound like someone who has been bamboozled? You asked me to move in with you. You asked me to have your child at 22-years-old. And here we are.”

When addressing criticism about their age gap, Renner compared the age difference between other public figures, such as Jay-Z and Beyonce and Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan.

The model argued that there is a double standard when it comes to her.

“I thought that was my guy,” Brittany said when asked by the host about whether she wanted to marry the NBA player, adding:

“And I don’t know why it’s so hard for y’all to believe that. In my mind, it’s crazy to me the age gap between JAY-Z and Beyoncé, the age gap between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan — it’s crickets.”

Renner also argued that Washington was old enough to make decisions about having a child, slamming the idea that he was manipulated.

On Instagram, Renner posted a clip from the interview, and in the caption, she announced a new book and her “own podcast.”