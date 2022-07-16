Britney Spears shares new version of Baby One More Time 

Britney Spears drops a new version of Baby One More Time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears is rewriting history as she debuts a new version of the song which made her an icon, Baby One More Time.

She posted a video of the new rendition on her Instagram, where she often posts bikini photos and shares random musings about her day-to-day life. The pop singer has seemingly recovered from a frightening incident, where her white Mercedes ran out of gas on a busy freeway, causing her to block traffic.

In the past, Britney has been known more for her lightning-fast dance moves than her vocal prowess, and the latest post was a treat, proving she was a triple threat.

Britney shared that she was separating laundry, and apparently the acoustics in the laundry room inspired her to sing.

The Toxic singer sang beautifully and acapella as she performed and recorded herself in the mirror.

The new version of Britney’s Baby One More Time caused fans to go wild as Britney has shared dancing videos on Instagram but never sang live in her posts.

Britney Spears sings acapella version of Baby One More Time

Britney’s vocals were impressive as she sang, without autotune, to her original hit. She also posted a Britney-style caption, which meant tons of emojis and exclamation points!

Behind Britney were mirrors and strobe lights reminiscent of a nightclub.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney wrote in the caption, “This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes 👚… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼‍♀️ … and here’s me playing at my house 🏡 with a different version of “Baby” … the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f****** sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!”

Britney shared that she wanted a new version of Baby One More Time, but producers said no to her request. She shared dissatisfaction with a tribute performance to her, which included her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

She wrote, “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs 🎥 to a T not even having to give effort or dance 💃🏼 … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing🙄🙄🙄 !!!”

Britney explained that singing was her passion and her family “made a fool” of her. She wrote, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me 😔 … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling 😬😬… I worked my a** off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late ⏰… Like I said, they ruined it for me🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Fans are obsessed with Britney Spears’ new Baby One More Time performance

Britney Spears’ comments section was full of compliments about the pop star’s impressive vocal range. The singer has often had to defend her singing ability and has been compared to fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

One fan wrote, “I love your natural voice but I love more seeing you comfortable showing it to the world.”

Another fan agreed, “HIS IS A POP EMERGENCY 🚨 WE WAITED THIS FOR SO LONG 😍.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

One Britney-lover complimented her natural voice and wrote, “Your deep natural voice is the best 😍😍.”

Another commented, “Hit me with those vocals queen 👏.”

Hopefully, the encouragement of fans inspires Britney to return to her passion of singing.