Britney Spears celebrates honeymoon in bikini

Britney Spears in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is soaking up the sun and enjoying her life as a married woman in a new bikini video.

The singer, who recently married longtime boyfriend and model Sam Asghari, finally shared some footage from paradise.

The video featured Britney on her knees as she struck a pose and felt herself.

Britney opted for neon in a sultry leopard display. When fans last saw Brit, she was boarding a jet with Sam en route to their honeymoon after a star-studded wedding at her home in California.

Britney’s bikini video ushered in a welcome return to social media.

Britney Spears shares the first bikini shots from her honeymoon

Britney got on her knees and posed for the camera, likely operated by her husband, Sam Asghari. She writhed around in the sand and played with her hair as she tilted her head back and smiled.

Britney wore a bright green string bikini top with pink stitching. She matched her bikini bottoms in a neon leopard design.

Britney soaked up quite a bit of sun as the singer was red. The Toxic songstress chose Justin Bieber as the music for her seductive poses. In the background were blue skies and lush greenery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney wrote in the caption, “It’s raining cats & dogs … I’m watching Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days … which is my fave comedy of all time … and eating fruit cause its too hot and muggy to eat hot food !!!

Good God just the fruit here … its cold and when it registers on my tongue … it melts and puts me in bliss silence but there is still the smallest crunch sound with the watermelon … so as I sing in the rain and possibly play in the muddy sand which is on my bucket list ….. Of course on my honeymoon the suns not out !!! The moment you beautiful people say … “The sun will always be out in California “🙈🙈🙈🦶🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻😈😈.”

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in intimate ceremony

Last month, Britney finally made her dreams come true with a wedding ceremony to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Britney and 60 of her closest friends, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris and Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore, celebrated love at her California estate.

Not in attendance were Britney’s mother, Lynne, sister, Jamie-Lynn, father, Jamie, or brother, Brian.

The lack of Britney’s family was unsurprising due to their icy relationship after conservatorship accusations. Fans hope Britney can live happily ever after following her wedding and newfound freedom.