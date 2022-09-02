Britney Spears shares message to her son after returning to Instagram

Britney Spears at the Smurfs 2 Los Angeles Premiere with her two sons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Britney Spears returns to Instagram to respond to her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, after their tell-all interview.

This comes after the pop star released her first song, Hold Me Closer, with Elton John — the first since the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

After gaining her freedom in November last year, the singer has spoken out about her parents and accused them of abuse.

Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband, came out of the woodwork to detail the singer’s relationship with her two sons, revealing that she hasn’t seen them in several months.

He then released a video of Britney arguing with Preston and Jayden, which quickly backfired.

In a documentary with Daphne Barak which is set to air on ITV, Jayden did most of the talking as the more outgoing of the pair as Sean said his younger brother is speaking to the cameras for both of them.

Britney returns to Instagram to respond to her children

The mother of two primarily responded to Jayden, who spoke with Daphne Barak and defended their grandfather Jamie Spears.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Britney wrote on her Instagram the following day after her son’s interview.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!”

Britney is referring to her conservatorship in which her father Jamie controlled her finances and personal affair for over ten years.

“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she added.

“Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone !!!” she added.

Spears went on to put Kevin Federline on blast for being jobless for 15 years and implied they favor their father because he doesn’t discipline them.

“I assume it is easier for you guys not have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!” she wrote in the lengthy Instagram post.

She went on to reiterate her desire to speak with her children in private and encouraged them to pursue their musical talent.

Jayden does a U-turn on grandfather Jamie Spears and now defends him

In the interview with documentarian Daphne Barak, published in the Daily Mail, Jayden, who once referred to Jamie Spears as a “d***” on social media, defended his grandfather regarding his mother’s conservatorship.

Jayden Federline said he was “trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar” but admits that “maybe the conservatorship went on too long” before adding that he understands Britney’s anger and thought that she was working for too long.

Kevin Federline, who once filed a police report accusing Jamie of physically abusing his oldest child Preston, has also changed his tune when it comes to Britney’s father.