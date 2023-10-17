Britney Spears reveals secret abortion after Justin Timberlake got her pregnant

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story.

She has a new memoir coming out, containing several bombshells and first-person accounts of the situations she dealt with at the height of her fame in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Her relationship with Justin Timberlake was a big deal back then. Everyone wanted their own Britney and Justin relationship; many believed they were each other’s endgame.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Britney and Justin split — something she discusses in her book.

And along with their relationship discussion, the pop princess reveals the two found themselves in a tough spot.

Justin reportedly got Britney pregnant during their time together.

Britney Spears reveals she and Justin Timberlake agreed to abortion

According to TMZ, the bombshell that Britney Spears was pregnant by Justin Timberlake is set to be told when her memoir drops.

The pregnancy was discovered at the end of 2000, about halfway through their three-year relationship.

Britney was convinced that Justin was the one she would marry and build a life with. She had planned on getting married and having children, so everything would happen sooner than expected.

However, after discussions and emotional conversations, the two chose abortion. Neither was ready, and both had careers that were soaring.

It’s a subject that people close to Britney say haunted her for “years.” She’s reportedly spoken about it privately on several occasions.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake built families with other people

Britney Spears went on to welcome her sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in 2005 and 2006.

Justin Timberlake welcomed his sons, Silas and Phineas, with his wife, Jessica Biel. He began having children a decade after Britney, with his first son being born in 2015.

They went their separate ways after their abrupt breakup in March 2002, which caused major headlines. At the time, they were gaining popularity and living the high life, with millions of millennials crushing on either Britney or Justin.

She seemingly went into a spiral after her head-shaving incident, which landed her in a conservatorship that she was only recently able to be freed from. This book is her story about what happened behind closed doors and the incidents that happened to her during the height of her fame.

For his part, Justin went on to date several other high-profile names like Cameron Diaz and Spice Girl, Emma Bunton. Then he met Jessica in 2007, and she later became his wife and the mother of his children. However, their marriage wasn’t always rock solid, and Justin has long been a rumored cheater.

Britney Spears is ready to share her truth, but is the world ready to hear it?