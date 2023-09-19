Britney Spears ‘not thrilled’ Jamie Lynn Spears signed on for Dancing with the Stars

It looks like at least one person isn’t happy to see Jamie Lynn Spears competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Now that Jamie Lynn has been announced as a part of the Season 32 cast, she’s been doing a lot of press.

Everyone wants to know what her sister, Britney Spears, thinks about her new role on the show.

And to her credit, Jamie Lynn has done an amazing job of dodging those questions — diverting her answers about “family” to share what her 15-year-old daughter thinks instead.

But that doesn’t mean Britney doesn’t have an opinion on her little sister’s latest endeavor.

And now, a source is spilling the dirt about what Britney thinks of Jamie Lynn joining the show.

Britney Spears ‘isn’t thrilled’

Given Britney Spears’ ongoing drama with her family, her recently ended conservatorship, and now, her marriage to Sam Asghari, it stands to reason that she might not want her sister standing in the spotlight right now.

That’s exactly what a source told ET ahead of the DWTS premiere night.

“Britney wasn’t initially thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing With the Stars. It’s bad timing, especially with Britney dealing with her split with Sam,” the source told ET. “She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings.”

Britney and Sam split last month seemingly out of nowhere, and their relationship has turned very sour.

Following the split, there have been reports that he was trying to challenge their prenup and even claims that he was threatening to expose Britney despite an agreement in their prenup not to spill any tea.

In the time since, she was rumored to be dating her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz. However, ET also reported last week that the pair had already called it quits.

Jamie Lynn will donate her DWTS salary

Jamie Lynn has been villainized previously by Britney fans due to her contentious relationship with her big sister.

Her stint on Dancing with the Stars is proving to be a great way for Jamie Lynn to connect with fans and refurbish her image.

After being announced as a DWTS cast member, just one day before the big cast reveal, she also shared that she plans to donate her salary to SAG-AFTRA, who is on strike along with WGA.

This is a bold move, but she has cautioned fans not to get too excited yet, as celebrity dancers are paid based on how many weeks they stay in the competition, and she’s not confident that she’ll make it that far.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 25 at 8/7c on ABC.