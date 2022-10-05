Britney Spears’ mom issues apology, begs singer to ‘unblock me’

Lynne Spears is estranged from her pop star daughter Britney Spears. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, pleads for forgiveness in response to the pop star accusing her family of refusing to take accountability.

The Hold Me Closer singer got candid about why she continues to complain about her involuntarily conservatorship which was terminated in November 2021.

The pop star accused her family and management team of abuse during the 13 years in which they managed her finances and daily life choices.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Spears demanded an apology for her alleged abuse under the conservatorship.

“It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!,” she wrote earlier this week in an IG caption, continuing:

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!!”

Her estranged mother responded in the comment section, begging for forgiveness.

Lynne Spears pleads with her daughter to unblock her

In an Instagram comment seen by Page Six, Britney’s 67-year-old mother responded to the IG post with an apology.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote, continuing.

“I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne then begged her estranged daughter to “please unblock” her so they could communicate in person.

Britney’s mother has left several comments on her daughter’s IG this year.

When Britney Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June, Lynne along with the rest of her immediate family members were not invited.

The author congratulated her daughter on her wedding; however, she left a cryptic post later that same month, rolling her eyes in response to a video Britney shared that was seemingly directed at her family.

Lynne also shared an Instagram post claiming to have supported her daughter before requesting a private conversation.

Lynne Spears wants Britney to pay her hefty legal bill

In a court hearing earlier this year, Britney Spears’ attorney accused Lynne Spears of an exploitative demand to cover her $663,203 legal bill.

The hefty sum is related to her conservatorship, and the pop star’s mother filed a petition for the legal fees a few days before Britney’s conservatorship was terminated, per Rolling Stone.

In her filing asking for attorneys’ fees, Lynne confirmed several of Britney’s complaints of the draconian control over her life and finances.

The author said she was troubled in 2019 by the “microscopic control” her daughter was living under.

She noted Britney’s low weekly allowance and the fact she wasn’t allowed to drive her car or own a phone.

In addition, Lynne says she was troubled by Britney’s time spent with her then-boyfriend and children being governed.

As she has continued to claim on social media, Britney’s estranged mother said she tried to help her daughter get free from the conservatorship.