Britney Spears shakes hips in blue bikini, cozies up to husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was all smiles while on holiday with new husband Sam Asghari. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears put all the family drama behind her as she cozied up to her new husband Sam Asghari on a boat.

The loved-up pair packed on the PDA as they flirted and cuddled up together, looking like the epitome of marital bliss as they relaxed on the water.

At the beginning of the video, Britney sat on Sam’s lap, holding a drink and smiling at the camera as he panned it around the two of them.

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer wore a blue, floral dress over her bikini to start out the day. It featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a little ruffled bottom. Britney paired the ensemble with black sunglasses and beach waves in her hair.

Her husband Sam wore a black button-down t-shirt with white palm trees, looking like he was totally ready to relax and “kick back.”

A few more clips of the couple were shown as they made faces at the camera and Britney was seen sprawled out on the boat while seemingly enjoying herself.

Britney Spears dances around in a blue string bikini while relaxing on a boat

In later clips from the Instagram video, Britney made sure to continue the usual dance videos that she loves to post, but this time there was different scenery.

The Toxic singer swiveled her hips around and danced in a light blue, string bikini as she stared intensely at the camera. She later had some fun as she held a pineapple up to the camera and grinned, joking around with her followers.

She was later seen walking across the boat deck, having added a straw hat to her bikini look. At the end of the video, Britney gave her husband a sip of her drink and a toast to the camera.

Britney captioned the post, “It’s literally unbelievable here … pulling a @jessicasimpson with my big glasses and surprising my hubby with the props 😏 !!! As most peeps say on Instagram … sooo goood 🙄🙌🏻🙌🏻 !!!”

It received over 185k likes, including from Bachelor alum Raven Gates.

Britney later claimed she was starting to get seasick

Britney earlier posted a video from the same day, talking about being seasick while on the boat. Her husband, Sam, was seen hanging on a metal pole, having added a straw hat to his look.

Britney asked him if he was seasick, and he denied it. Britney turned the camera back on herself and said, “I think we’re getting really seasick here,” claiming they were trying to pretend they weren’t.

She captioned the funny video, “Sea sick 🙄🙄🙄🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!.”