Britney Spears’ lawyer issues legal warning against Kevin Federline over video posts

Britney Spears' lawyers hit out against her ex-husband Kevin Federline following his video posts about the pop star.

Kevin Federline has caused controversy by opening up about his son’s relationship with their mother, Britney Spears, through interviews and by leaking private videos.

Now her lawyer has responded by issuing a legal warning after Britney also issued her own response on social media.

For 13 years of conservatorship, the pop icon’s father controlled her personal life and finances.

Federline claimed in an interview that the conservatorship, which ended in November 2021, actually “saved” her.

The former backup dancer also released video clips that featured Britney Spears arguing with her children.

However, the release backfired after many observers defended the singer’s attempt to discipline her teenage children.

Kevin Federline violated Britney Spears’ privacy, her lawyer says

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement that Federline has violated the singer’s privacy and has created possible legal issues for himself by releasing the video in which she argued with her then 11 and 12-year-old kids.

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should respect,” Rosengart said in a statement obtained by Variety.

He continued, “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.”

The ITV interview refers to when Federline claimed that Britney’s controversial conservatorship, which sparked the Free Britney Movement, actually “saved her.”

The former backup dancer also claimed that Britney’s father wanted to help his daughter. However, the singer has described their relationship as abusive.

Rosengart mentioned how Federline might have put himself in legal trouble.

“In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things,” Rosengart wrote.

Federline’s videos were deleted following backlash on social media. He claimed that he published the videos to stand up for his teenage sons after Britney accused them of being hateful toward her.

Britney Spears pays tribute to husband Sam Asghari

Britney calls her new husband Sam Asghari “the love of my life” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

In the Instagram post, Britney shared a heartfelt note and a photo of her hubby on a subsequent slide.

The model and actor, who wed Britney earlier this year, put Federline on blast while defending Britney and accusing the former backup dancer of seemingly living off her success.