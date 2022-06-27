Britney Spears kisses Madonna — again

Madonna and Britney Spears recereated their infamous MTV VMA kiss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/F. Sadou/AdMedia

It was the kiss seen ’round the world in 2003, and now Britney Spears and Madonna have recreated the famous liplock.

At her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears smooched someone other than the groom, though it probably felt familiar. The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer shared a kiss with Madonna, showing off the fact that they haven’t forgotten their infamous first kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

Britney Spears wore a red minidress as she kissed Madonna

Britney Spears wore a red minidress with a low-cut neck and tassles on the sleeves, pairing the look with white heels. Her blonde locks were thrown up into a ponytail, as she bent her knees and splayed her fingers out behind her.

Madonna wore a long, rainbow-hued maxi-dress, also with a very low-cut neckline, and she wore her hair down for the occasion. She held her hands on her hips as she leaned in for the smooch.

Britney captioned the eyebrow-raising photo, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older [thinking emoji] … am I becoming short like my mom ??? Kissing the one and only Madonna [lips emoji] !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!! Wow wow wow [mindblown emoji] !!!”

The Instagram photo received over 939k likes, and Britney’s now-husband Sam Asghari left a humorous comment about Britney cheating on him. He wrote, “Minutes after we got married you cheated on me [angry face emojis].” His comment received over 10k likes.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney and Madonna recreated their famous MTV VMAs kiss

Back in 2003, Britney Spears and Madonna shared a kiss onstage at the MTV VMAs along with Christina Aguilera. Britney and Christina both wore white, corset ensembles, with Britney pairing hers with tall white boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They danced around, hip-thrusting and gyrating on the stage as Madonna, dressed in an all-black ensemble with her hair slicked back in a bun ran her hands up and down their bodies.

The Material Girl singer first gave Britney a kiss, and then leaned over and did the same with Christina as the camera panned to Justin Timberlake with a serious look on his face, having split with Britney just the year before.

Britney and Sam jetted off on holiday recently

Britney Spears posted a video of her standing inside a private jet, making out with Sam while he grabbed her butt, most likely taking off for their honeymoon.

She captioned the post, “Hi … Am I happy enough mamma ??? What’s the serious talk for [eyeroll emoji] ??? Lighten up ladies … we’re on the same side … remember ??? Pssss I did so many takes before take-off [airplane emoji] … which one is your favorite [rose emojis] ???”