Britney Spears shares PDA as Sam Asghari grabs her booty

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were boarding a private jet when he grabs her butt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears grabbed her man Sam Asghari and hopped on a private jet, but not before engaging in some public displays of affection first.

The Queen of Pop is back on social media, much to the pleasure of her 41.7 million followers.

The newlyweds boarded a private jet and offered a sneak peek at their new life as husband and wife.

Britney shared the clip on her Instagram, which featured her throwing her arms around Sam, and the male model returning the favor with a butt squeeze.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari makeout before hopping on a jet

Britney wore a large sunhat, a black dress, and black close-toed heels. Her famous legs and perky butt were on full display, and her husband Sam couldn’t help but give it a smack.

Sam looked sharp in a blue dress shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Britney’s dog appeared in the video as she lovingly carried it before putting it down for a kiss.

Britney wrote one of her signature captions to accompany the video, full of lots of punctuation and emojis. She explained that she was happy and that she and Sam did many takes to capture the private jet video.

Britney wrote in the caption, “Hi … Am I happy enough mamma ??? What’s the serious talk for 🙄 ??? Lighten up ladies … we’re on the same side … remember ??? Pssss I did so many takes before take-off ✈️ … which one is your favorite 🌹🌹🌹 ???”

The fun clip featured music by Yolanda be Cool, DCUP called We No Speak Americano.

Britney Spears deletes her Instagram again after deposition news

Shortly after her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears deleted her Instagram without any warning. Britney has deactivated her social media before, but she typically gave notice beforehand.

Britney’s social media deletion came as her father’s lawyer claimed he wanted her to sit for a deposition based on her social media posts.

Page Six obtained documents where Jamie Spears’ lawyer claimed Britney’s lawyers “refused to provide dates for Britney’s deposition.”

Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart clapped back against the claims and said, “Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows.”

Britney’s attorney continued, “In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”

Britney fans can now wait in anticipation to see what she posts next.