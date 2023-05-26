Britney Spears hits back at critics claiming she’s ‘not well’: ‘I’m disgusted’

Britney Spears has been an object of media speculation for basically her entire life, and all of her adult life.

Within the past couple of years, she was finally released from her conservatorship and able to act as her own person.

However, now that she’s free, there’s been speculation that she isn’t doing well.

Some have made claims that Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, have a troubled marriage while noting that security has to get involved in their arguments at times.

Others discuss how troubling it is that her sons don’t seem to want to stay near her and want to move away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That said, Britney is tired of the false narrative that’s being spread by the media to make her look like she’s in trouble or needs help, and she has a message for the rumor mill.

Britney Spears hits back at critics

Britney shared her message on Instagram in true Britney fashion. She first shared an image of a white rose and then released her lengthy statement on the next slide.

“I’m not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity … you guys are always so damn sneaky !!!” Her message began.

She continued that she was tired of people “creating lies” and that she is “a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping … whenever I want and I do a damn good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person !!!”

She added that she’s “disgusted” at people attempting to say that she’s “not well.”

Britney opened up about her life a bit, noting that she is happy with her husband and three dogs and that she can take care of herself.

She noted that “some days are better than others” but she deserves the right to have her bad days and cry in private just like everyone else does.

“I have an amazing therapist and friends whom I adore … please take your negativity elsewhere and learn to respect !!! What would people do if I smoked a blunt after the EMAs like Cyrus who I have mad respect for ??? I honestly hope you mean people kiss my a** !!!” she concluded.

After her message, Britney seemed to have gotten what she needed off of her chest and continued her regular posting. However, one post was a bit different as she detailed time spent with her mother, Lynne.

Britney Spears details visit with mom Lynne Spears

Britney and her mother Lynne have had a rocky relationship since her conservatorship ended, but it looks like the ladies may be mending things together.

The pop singer took to her Instagram once again to share her experience getting coffee with her mom.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years,” she began.

She noted that it had been a long time, maybe even too long, and that there are things to be worked on within her family relationships but she’s hopeful that “time heals all wounds.”

She added that she was able to communicate with her mother for the first time and let out a lot of things she had been holding inside, and was feeling much better.

She added a famous PS, writing, “I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Her last sentence seems to hint that her family relationships are slowly but surely being healed.