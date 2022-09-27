Britney Spears goes off about conservatorship, name drops Jennifer Lopez in rant

Britney Spears name-dropped Jennifer Lopez in a now-deleted rant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears went on a now-deleted rant over the weekend.

The former pop princess dug into what she experienced while under the years-long conservatorship and used Jennifer Lopez’s name to make her point.

It’s no secret Britney has been vocal about what she alleges was done to her, and when she rants about things, they are typically deleted minutes to hours later, as happened with her most recent posts.

With 42 million followers on Instagram, Britney has a fan base that spans generations.

Many of her fans have wondered when she will return to performing, and based on her recent ramblings, it doesn’t look like it will be any time soon.

Britney lost several years of her life and is learning how to be “free” again.

Britney Spears typed out a message to her millions of followers on her Instagram page.

It has since been erased, as it is typical when the blonde shares her feelings in her own words.

She began by writing, “After 14 years of telling me what I wanted…it’s ruined for me…but that wasn’t the worst part…the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months…”

Britney then name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, saying, “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week…”

There were also allegations of her being watched while she showered and changed. Britney also mentioned she was “drugged” on lithium.

In the second part of her rant, Britney also name-dropped Jennifer Lopez.

She wrote, “I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through…”

The singer also said she felt like Lopez’s family wouldn’t have allowed it.

Britney Spears catches heat for posing nude and nearly-nude

When Britney Spears returned to Instagram, she shared bikini photos, highlighting her toned body.

There have been several videos of her dancing and being silly as well.

Recently, Britney took to Instagram with a dance where she shook it for the camera and remarked in the caption about not “offending” anyone.

It was a nod to how her sons reportedly feel about how she portrays herself on social media. As of late, Britney has been battling a lot, and having teenage boys isn’t easy for her.

There’s still a lot to work through for Britney Spears, especially after 14 years of being told what to do.