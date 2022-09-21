Britney Spears in tiny crop top and shorts doesn’t want to ‘offend anyone’

Britney Spears dances in a crop top and short shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears is back to dancing through life.

The pop princess stunned in a yellow crop top and tiny Nike shorts while doing what has become somewhat of her signature moves these days.

It’s been a long time since Britney could live freely, so she has taken advantage of her new-found freedom and is sharing her happiness with her 42 million Instagram followers.

Not one to disappoint in the wardrobe department, her dance outfits are similar each time she dances for the camera. Crop tops and shorts are the go-to for Britney.

This new video was inspired by how Britney loves Maui, presumably where she filmed the video. She has been to Hawaii a lot, which seems to be her happy place.

And, of course, Britney included the twirl in her video.

Britney Spears wants to jump in water ‘naked’ but doesn’t want to ‘offend’ anyone

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared a video of her dancing and twirling while in a tiny yellow crop top and short black Nike shorts. Her incredible abs were visible, and she appeared to be having a good time with a big smile on her face.

Her caption explained that Maui was where she felt “awakened.” Then, she joked about jumping in the water naked and how that would be an “awakening.” Britney didn’t want to “offend anyone” and used an emoji to show she was throwing some shade.

Presumably, the comment was about how her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, talked about how their sons feel when she posts naked photos on social media. He told The Daily Mail, “Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Britney Spears has millions of supporters

Britney is living her best life right now as she adjusts to being able to make her own choices.

The pop star was surrounded by famous faces when she married Sam Asghari earlier this year. Madonna showed up for her friend, as did Paris and Kathy Hilton, and a slew of other big-name celebrities.

There was an entire movement to free Britney from her conservatorship, and now that she is showcasing more of who she is, dancing is a big part of helping her express that.

Britney Spears knocks it out with her wardrobe choices every time she makes a dance video.