Britney Spears in revealing pink dress makes a statement

Britney Spears at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears always looks fabulous in any dress or crop top she chooses to wear, but in her latest video on Instagram, she used her fashion to make a statement.

And she did so by sharing the message to her 42 million followers from Maui — where she has been spending quality time with her husband, Sam Asghari.

In the Instagram video, Britney is wearing a long pink cutout dress that is tightly fit.

The cutout portion makes it visible she went braless for alluring impact.

It’s unclear if the dress is backless, but the halterneck collar of the outfit seems to be the main source of support.

She captioned the video with three emoji roses and a song that makes a statement.

Britney’s body, Britney’s choice

With her hair in a stylish bun and dark eyeshadow to match her fiery gaze, she casually poses to the clapping rhythm of Naika’s My Body, My Choice.

Of course, the choice of using this track could have several possible meanings.

It could have a sensual nature, it could refer to politics and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, or it could simply refer to her finally having agency over her own life since her conservatorship was terminated.

Regardless of the interpretation of the song choice, it’s evident that Britney intended for an empowering message.

And that is not everything the Toxic singer has to feel empowered about.

Britney Spears and Elton John recreate a classic

What is more empowering than working with one of music’s greatest legends Elton John?

Britney Spears is back making music and it’s with none other than The Rocketman himself.

The duet was announced over the summer and was recently released with much success.

The single is a remake of one of Elton John’s greatest hits known as Tiny Dancer. The new version, titled Hold Me Closer, is orchestrated like a funky pop tune in the vein of Daft Punk. And according to reports, the collaboration was Elton John’s idea.

On its initial release, Hold Me Closer went number 1 in 40 countries on iTunes. The song also hit number 6 on the Billboard 100. Not bad for a classic being remade for present-day listeners.

Upon its successful release, Britney took to Instagram to thank her fans by writing,” Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now 🌹🚀🥇 !!!”

Britney Spears and Elton John’s single Hold Me Closer can be heard on all major music streaming platforms right now.