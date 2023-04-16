Britney Spears finally completes her ‘brutally honest’ memoir that will be ‘instant bestseller’

Britney Spears is finally setting the record straight for what promises to be one of the most fascinating memoirs in modern history.

The world has followed Britney and her dramatic life, including a 13-year-long conservatorship for nearly three decades.

The singer won the hearts of millions, and now, fans will get a glimpse behind the velvet curtain.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Britney signed a deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for the largest agreement in history, second to Barack Obama’s for The Audacity of Hope.

However, a paper shortage allegedly slowed down the timeline for Britney’s work.

With supply chains on the slow road to recovery, Britney’s story might be right around the corner.

According to well-placed sources, Britney has completed her book and will touch on intriguing topics like her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears finishes her brutally honest memoir

Three months after being freed from a 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney inked a book deal for a reported $15 million.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, a conservatorship has legal ramifications, deeming an individual incapable of managing their own affairs. In Britney’s case, her father, Jamie Spears, reportedly maintained an iron grip over her finances, health decisions, and personal relationships. Reports speculated that Britney could not drive or own a cell phone.

With her newfound freedom, Britney teamed up with acclaimed ghostwriter Sam Lansky to help tell her story in print form.

Page Six reported that Jamie Lynn Spears and her January 2022 Call Her Daddy interview prompted Britney to accelerate her memoir writing.

A source told the publication, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

To call Britney’s memoir highly anticipated would be an understatement. After all, the #FreeBritney movement captivated millions and led to the dissolution of Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ new memoir will be a ‘groundbreaking instant bestseller’

As the veil of secrecy surrounding her conservatorship lifts, fans all over the world are eager to support her in reclaiming her voice through this powerful narrative.

The hype surrounding Britney’s memoir is undeniable, and another source claimed it would be an “instant bestseller.”

The source sang the praises of Britney, revealing, “This book will….shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

As for specifics, Page Six reported that the novel would be in stores this fall. This strategic release date might make the book a hit during the holidays.

Right in time for Christmas, Britney’s memoir could be the perfect stocking stuffer — if fans can resist the temptation of reading it beforehand.