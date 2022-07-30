Britney Spears tell-all completed — When will the memoir be released?

Britney Spears tell-all book is complete and date is set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears is one step closer to telling her story because she just completed her memoir.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, a bidding war between publishing houses occurred to receive rights to Britney’s words. Britney reportedly received a staggering $15 million advance from Simon & Schuster, making it one of the biggest deals of all time, topped only by the Obamas.

Britney Spears was recently freed from a 13-year-long conservatorship, which restricted her rights and privileges. Now that she is free from the conservatorship, she can talk about the difficulties she endured during the grueling period.

Britney has opened up through the captions of her social media posts, dropping tidbits of information for ravenous fans.

But no one really knows what the pop star endured, other than the hints she had dropped on social media. If her team has their way, that will soon change with the release of the book.

TMZ reports that there are a few factors delaying the book, which was just completed, but revealed that the singer’s camp wants to release the book in January.

Britney Spears tell-all book finished but delayed

The pandemic caused supply chain problems with most materials and paper is no exception. People began reading paper books more during the pandemic and the trend has not reversed.

Furthermore, people stopped working in laborious factories, causing production issues galore.

Although the paper shortage is delaying the book, the team remains hopeful about supply chain restoration. With Britney’s writing complete, time will tell how long it takes for paper to be plentiful again.

Britney has expressed unhappiness with her family members, including her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn also released a tell-all, but it was not well-received by fans who thought she should have helped her big sister.

Jamie Lynn Spears releases memoir, receives backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears wrote a memoir called Things I Should Have Said, and she went on a press tour to promote her work.

Jamie Lynn appeared on Nightline and the Spotify podcast, Call Her Daddy with Alexander Cooper, where she recounted stories about her famous sister.

Britney voiced disapproval over her sister’s press tour and she wrote a series of tweets, which remain public to this day.

Britney remarked about little sister Jamie, “She’s never had to work for anything,” suggesting the Zoey 101 star rode her coattails.

Britney wrote, “only a SCUM person would make up such things about someone.”

Britney also responded to an allegation, where Jamie claimed she had a knife and called the story false.