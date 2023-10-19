Britney Spears fans blast Justin Timberlake over bombshell abortion revelation, breakup claims

Britney Spears wrote a memoir, and her fans are waiting in the wings as the revelations come out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the pop star admitted to becoming pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby in late 2000 but had an abortion instead of welcoming the baby.

Following that bombshell, Britney fans went digging and have come up with a timeline linking her song Everytime to the trauma from the abortion and the breakup the two had in March 2002.

And if there’s anything that is a sure bet, it’s that Britney fans go hard for the pop star princess.

Justin is public enemy number one right now, especially after learning about the abortion. But also how he treated Britney following their breakup.

He moved on with his life while she suffered through an abortion, a breakup, and all the emotional trauma that goes with it.

Britney Spears fans tear Justin Timberlake apart

Social media is heated following Britney Spears revealing she had an abortion two decades ago after getting pregnant by Justin Timberlake.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), there is no mercy for Justin. Britney fans went in hard, and they aren’t stopping.

One said, “7 years after they broke up, when Britney was already on an illegal conservatorship & had her children taken away, Justin Timberlake was still exploiting Britney’s sexual life knowing very well she once was pregnant of him and he convinced her to have an abortion, he’s the devil”

There are also accusations that Justin may have unleashed “bots” on X to drill the point home that the abortion was not “coercive.”

In her memoir; Britney Spears says that Justin Timberlake wanted her to have an abortion after she became pregnant with their child.



Someone else called Justin “sick,” after all he did to Britney.

Someone else commented, “This was the first song Britney ever wrote. Today we learned that she was coerced into getting an abortion by Justin Timberlake. After this, her mental health spiralled. This song is so much more poignant now. Everyone failed this poor woman.”

Justin Timberlake is ‘focusing on his family’ after abortion bombshell

After the abortion bombshell was revealed, a source told ET, “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

Interestingly, the source chose to use the word respect, considering Justin Timberlake’s comments about her in the media over the years. He even went so far as to brag about taking her virginity, knowing they conceived a child together.

It’s not been a secret that things were complicated between Britney Spears and Justin. Their popularity was massive, and it was a lot for a young adult.

Britney fans have her back, and despite this happening two decades ago, they are showing no mercy while coming for Justin.